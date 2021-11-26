Charles Barkley on The Match: “You can’t play golf and not drink. It’s the only sport they let you drink while you’re playing.”
Turner Sports’ latest edition of The Match Friday featured Brooks Koepka against Bryson DeChambeau, and they brought Charles Barkley back on commentary (for the fourth time in five competitions) alongside play-by-play voice Brian Anderson and fellow analyst Phil Mickelson (making his commentary debut here after playing in the previous four versions...awfulannouncing.com
