Golf

Charles Barkley on The Match: “You can’t play golf and not drink. It’s the only sport they let you drink while you’re playing.”

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurner Sports’ latest edition of The Match Friday featured Brooks Koepka against Bryson DeChambeau, and they brought Charles Barkley back on commentary (for the fourth time in five competitions) alongside play-by-play voice Brian Anderson and fellow analyst Phil Mickelson (making his commentary debut here after playing in the previous four versions...

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 34

del gower
2d ago

alcohol not a necessity if you have a joint or two to burn, but definitely helps out with the cotton mouth

Reply(1)
4
