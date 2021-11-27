Cold, windy weekend set for Long Island; wintry mix possible Sunday

This weekend on Long Island will be chilly and windy with a chance of a wintry mix on Sunday.

Saturday will be breezy but sunny. Highs will be in the 40s but feels-like temperatures will only reach the low-30s.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix or snow shower in the morning through early afternoon. Highs will also be in the 40s.

Monday will be cloudy and breezy with breaks of sun, and highs in the low-40s.

SATURDAY: Breezy and cold with sun. Highs in the 40s. Feeling like the upper teens to 20s at best. Overnight Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance for some mixed precip/snow showers in the morning/early afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY: Clouds with breaks of sun - breezy - highs low 40s. Lows: around 30.