Kyle Duncan leaves NY Red Bulls for Belgium’s Oostende

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Right back Kyle Duncan left Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls on Friday to sign with Oostende of Belgium’s first tier on a free transfer.

Duncan spent the past four seasons with the Red Bulls, scoring five goals in 72 games.

He made his only U.S. national team appearance last December, entering as a second-half substitute in an exhibition against El Salvador.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

