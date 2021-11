Several events took place in the Tri-State on Veterans Day this past Thursday, Nov. 11 to honor members of service and their families. One such event took place in Warsaw, Ill., at the public library. American Legion Auxiliary Ralph Parker Unit 682 hosted a “meet and greet” with the Hancock County Honor Guard. The Auxiliary presented members of the Hancock County Honor Guard with name tags they had purchased. Although not all of the members of the Hancock County Honor Guard were present at the meet and greet, a total of 30 uniform name tags were purchased by the Auxiliary.

WARSAW, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO