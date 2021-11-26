ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

LIVE MARKETS-A film-noir Friday

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

* U.S. indexes end sharply lower; banks, small caps take big. * All major S&P 500 sectors fall: energy down most. Nov 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. A...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

How the markets are reacting on the news of the latest coronavirus variant

US stocks plummeted Tuesday as renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn't help. Powell told Congress that the Fed no longer thought inflation was "transitory" and he hinted that the Fed could accelerate its plans to cut back on, or taper, bond purchases.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks resume slide as Omicron optimism flounders

(Alliance News) -Â Omicron fears returned to the fore early Tuesday, with banks and oil amongst the sectors in London bearing the brunt of the latest stock market wobble. The FTSE 100 index was down 85.30 points, or 1.2%, at 7,024.65 at the open. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 182.72 points, or 0.8% at 22,573.61. The AIM All-Share index was down 4.88 points, or 0.4%, at 1,185.63.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel And Leisure#Index Futures#Black Friday#Noir#Treasury#Reuters#The Nasdaq Composite#Spdr S P Retail Etf#Axs Investments#South African#European#Unm
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Omicron sell-off resumes on vaccine doubts

(Alliance News) -Â Fears over the ability of current vaccines to fend off the latest coronavirus variant dented global stock markets on Tuesday. Leisure and hospitality stocks were hit by worries over further virus restrictions, while gold miners gained on the back of the safe-haven asset's ascent. The FTSE 100...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks in the red amid Omicron concerns

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the red by midday on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines on the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 was down 1.1% at 7,035.00. Sentiment took a hit after Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil. prices fell sharply on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warned. that existing vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against. the new coronavirus variant, spurring investors to pile into. safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy