ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Meet the Mount Auburn neighbor who walks his 4 goats

By Renee Umsted
advocatemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbraham French is the guy with the goats. Neighbors often see him walking around with his four goats on leashes. Usually, cars stop to talk with him or take some photos with the animals. Kids like to visit to let the goats eat acorns out of their hands. French,...

lakewood.advocatemag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
advocatemag.com

6 gifts for every East Dallas neighbor

DON’T LET CARDBOARD cartons pile up on your doorstep this holiday season. This list just scratches the surface of Lakewood’s robust retail scene. Before you click to buy, try cruising through an IRL shopping site for a gift that’s meaningful in more ways than one. Photography by Jessica Turner. Curiosities.
RETAIL
Dallas News

After leaving The Bridge, homeless woman moves into Dallas apartment in time for Thanksgiving

The rattling of a cowbell and a round of applause marked Patricia Freeman’s last hour of being homeless. At The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in downtown Dallas, a cowbell rings inside the front lobby whenever someone leaves the shelter. Freeman, who turns 66 next month, has shared a room there since March after a falling out with a sister forced her onto the streets.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
CBS DFW

2 Unrelated Children Found Wandering Streets Of Denton Within 24 Hours, Both Home Safe

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children who aren’t related, one who’s two and another who’s eight, were reunited with their families after they were found alone in the streets of Denton within a 24 hour period. The toddler was found alone in the 1100 block of Savage Drive after 11 o’clock at night in Denton on Nov.20, police said. The department posted a description of the boy, who was wearing a Paw Patrol sweatshirt when they found him. In a social media post, police said, “If you’re missing your child, he is safe at the police department.” Stressing that they didn’t know the circumstances of the child’s situation, they asked Facebook followers to keep their comments respectful. Not long after, they asked the same of their followers when posting a similar query about an eight year old girl. But this time, they shared a photo of the girl named Aria asking if anyone recognized her. She was found in the 1000 block of Fannin Street.
DENTON, TX
Local Profile

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” just premiered… and this Frisco family is on the show!

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” Season 9 premiered on ABC this Sunday, Nov. 28, also showing this year on FuboTV and on Hulu + Live TV. While you’re watching, make sure you don’t miss seeing a familiar Frisco family! The Burkman family’s jaw-dropping home Christmas lights display has been featured on the show for a chance to win $50,000 among other Christmas light competitors.
FRISCO, TX
marthastewart.com

Research Suggests That People Who Decorate Their Homes for the Holidays Seem Friendlier to Their Neighbors

Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families—stringing up twinkling lights, hanging wreaths on doors and windows, and wrapping garland around your fence posts are all ways to prepare your home's exterior for the holly jolly season. Beyond making your own house look extra special, it's also fun to see what your neighbors have chosen to display. However, if you see a nearby house that's not decorated, it may change the way you feel about the people who live there. According to research highlighted by ABC 27 and published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, people who hang up holiday decorations appear friendlier to their neighbors.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goats#Poison Ivy#French#Nigerian#Advocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
101.5 KNUE

Restaurant on Broadway Avenue in Tyler, Texas Closed for Good

It's always tough hearing about a local business that has to close their door, and unfortunately that was the reality for Bistro on Broadway in Tyler. The details were posted by a woman named Sheryn who in the same post reminded everyone in East Texas to support small businesses as much as possible. One comment was made that Bistro on Broadway was opened just days ago, but they are now closed for good.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Hundreds Flock To Dallas Church For Funeral Of Youngest Astroworld Victim, 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral services for the youngest victim of the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston were held on November 23 in North Texas. The homegoing for 9-year-old for Ezra Blount began at 11:00 a.m. at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. (credit: IBOC Media) Ezra and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father said his son was a big Travis Scott fan. Treston said he held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other. Treston...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas News

What’s the history of Rockwall’s ancient rock wall? Curious Texas goes digging

Underneath Rockwall County and parts of Dallas County lies a mystery that has been debated by historians and geologists for decades. Stacked mineral stones that bear resemblance to a wall are buried just below the surface throughout the county. The pale stones are long and narrow, and they appear to be separated by a 1- to 2-inch layer of sediment.
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

2 neighborhood bakeries are among top 10 in Dallas

Two local bakeries were named among the top 10 in Dallas by USA Today. Leila Bakery & Cafe was included in the list. Located on Oram Street, it’s known for its deep-dish quiches, croissants, scones, cookies, pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, muffins and kolaches. Owner Kelly Ball says the handmade crust...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Restaurant Breaks Record for Thanksgiving Orders

During the height of the pandemic, catering companies came to the rescue, providing meals for families whose traditions were upended. This year, one locally owned restaurant tells us business is even better now that people are back at the dinner table. Smokey John’s BBQ in Dallas was one of several...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy