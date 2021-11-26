North Sea Crude-Forties up, Brent falls

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd - vanadium miner with operations in Kazakhstan - Expects drilling at Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan to be completed in first quarter of 2022. Company expands Balasausqandiq study to include development phase two, aiming for an expansion to 4 million tonnes of ore per year with production rising to 22,400 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide. Chief Executive Nick Bridgen explains: "Balasausqandiq benefits from a combination of low capital and operating costs, access to infrastructure, an advantageous location and huge scale. World demand for vanadium is growing as more vanadium flow-batteries to store renewable energy are being built and vanadium in its traditional use as an alloy of steel is needed to cut down on CO2 used in steel production."

