Energy Industry

North Sea Crude-Forties up, Brent falls

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties jumped on. Friday close to levels seen earlier this week that were at near. two-year highs while Brent Blend...

