Energy Industry

Biden administration recommends overhaul of US oil and gas leasing

By Matthew Daly
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation's oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending...

