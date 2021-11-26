ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koepka makes short work of DeChambeau in Las Vegas match

By Greg Robertson Las Vegas Review-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau talked a good game in the days leading up to Friday’s made-for-TV match at Wynn Golf Club. But when it came time to play, the only talking done was by Koepka’s game. Golf’s bitterest rivalry featured virtually no chatter between the players — let...

