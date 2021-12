Flint, MI – The Saginaw Spirit took a hard-fought 5-3 loss to the Flint Firebirds Wednesday at The Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. With only 15 skaters, the Spirit pushed the Firebirds all the way until the end, but could not tie the game late in the third period. 2022 NHL Draft eligibles Pavel Minkyukov and Matyas Sapovaliv led the way for the Spirit, each scoring two points. Gavin Hayes tallied two goals for the Firebirds. The regulation loss for Saginaw was their first in Flint since Nov. 23, 2016. Nearly five years to the days, 1,827 days ago.

