Nigel Kirwan honored as Lightning Community Hero

They came from 27 states, including Alaska. There were children walking three miles in one hour to senior citizens strolling for many hours, fast runners to slow walkers, some wore tutus, and one was even barefoot on Nov. 19. For others, it was their first marathon; for one man from New York, it was part of completing a marathon in each of all 50 states (for the eighth time). All came to the Lions Club Park with one shared purpose: to participate in the sixth Honoring our Heroes Marathon. People registered for the event, either in person or virtually, totaled 540. Over 150 volunteers bestowed medals or provided hydration, lunch, massages, and support. Twenty aid stations all along the Highway 72/Lions Club Drive course and safety was ensured by a strong presence from both local and state police. Representative Ron Copeland lined the course with our nation’s flags and Rolla Fire Department placed their flag-adorned ladder truck inside the park.

DENT COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO