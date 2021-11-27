ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Nigel Kirwan honored as Lightning Community Hero

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Nigel Kirwan as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight's game against the Seattle Kraken. Kirwan, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ospreyobserver.com

A Kid’s Place House Parent Wins $50,000 Lightning Hero Grant

Norm Cookson had a humbling experience during the first period of the Tampa Bay Lightning game against the Florida Panthers on October 19. Jabil presented a $50,000 grant to Norm through the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes Program. The grant will benefit A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay.
CHARITIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

For 20th year, Hampton honors its hero veterans

The Hampton Heroes program, in its 20th year, honored nine veterans on a gorgeous day on Hampton Middle School’s Fridley Field. The Nov. 9 event recognized local veterans and thanked them for their service. The middle school band, chorus and orchestra performed. The high school band put on a show called “Thank You.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NHL

Wygodski, Kahan, Herman & Grebenschikoff honored as Community Heroes

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Mary Wygodski, Helen Kahan, Ed Herman, and Betty Grebenschikoff as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Wygodski, Kahan, Herman and Grebenschikoff, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the Florida Holocaust Museum.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lightning to honor Rick Peckham on Friday night

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning will honor former play-by-play commentator and recent Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Rick Peckham at their game on Friday, November 26 when the team hosts the Seattle Kraken at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning will pay tribute to Peckham, who retired from broadcasting at...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Family Therapy#The Lightning Foundation#Quantum Leap Farm#Lightning Community Hero#Viniks
NHL

Panthers Announce Movember 'Mustache' Night to Benefit Movember.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that on Tuesday, Nov. 30 the Florida Panthers Foundation along with Movember.com will host Movember 'Mustache' night when the Cats host the Washington Capitals. The first 5,000 fans in the building will receive a complimentary 'Movember stache'. Fans are encouraged to share...
NHL
NHL

Lightning recall F Gabriel Fortier from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gabriel Fortier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 17 games with the Crunch this season, recording four goals and 11 points...
NHL
NHL

Capitals to Host Toy Drive Supported by GEICO on Dec. 2

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals will host a Caps Care toy drive supported by GEICO to benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command on Thursday, Dec. 2, when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped...
CHARITIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

Sixth Honoring our Heroes Marathon a success

They came from 27 states, including Alaska. There were children walking three miles in one hour to senior citizens strolling for many hours, fast runners to slow walkers, some wore tutus, and one was even barefoot on Nov. 19. For others, it was their first marathon; for one man from New York, it was part of completing a marathon in each of all 50 states (for the eighth time). All came to the Lions Club Park with one shared purpose: to participate in the sixth Honoring our Heroes Marathon. People registered for the event, either in person or virtually, totaled 540. Over 150 volunteers bestowed medals or provided hydration, lunch, massages, and support. Twenty aid stations all along the Highway 72/Lions Club Drive course and safety was ensured by a strong presence from both local and state police. Representative Ron Copeland lined the course with our nation’s flags and Rolla Fire Department placed their flag-adorned ladder truck inside the park.
DENT COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

How to watch Lightning games on ESPN+

Four of Tampa Bay's games this season will air exclusively on ESPN+. Tuesday's matchup against the Blues in St. Louis marks the first of four Lightning games this season to be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. For $6.99 per month, subscribers in the United States receive access to each of Tampa...
NHL
aroundosceola.com

Council’s Corner: Helping Homebound Heroes honors local Veterans

With more than 17 million Veterans living in the United States, 1.5 million in the state of Florida, and over 16,000 in Osceola County, it is realistic to assume many of those Veterans are Osceola Council on Aging (OCOA) neighbors and clients. With the annual Veterans Day celebrated last week to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, we wanted to also share a program in which the OCOA helps manage to lend support to our courageous, local American men and women.
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

VGK Announce Plans For "21 Days Of Giving Holiday Initiative"

VEGAS (November 29, 2021) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 29, plans for the team's "21 Days of Giving" initiative in support of the Las Vegas community during the holiday season. Beginning on Wednesday, December 1, the team will conduct 21-straight days of holiday fun as part of the initiative.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Garden City News

Garden City HS Field of Flags honors heroes

As part of a joint effort of the Students Helping Students organization, staff and community members, Garden City High School unveiled its second annual Field of Flags on Nov. 15. Spearheaded by the club’s president, senior Caterina Kephart, the initiative brought hundreds of American Flags to the grounds outside the building at the corner of Rockaway Avenue and Merillon Avenue as a tribute to first responders and yielded a $3,940 donation to the William Bradford Turner Legion Auxiliary.
GARDEN CITY, NY
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation celebrates Giving Tuesday

Learn about current grant partners and support local organizations on this day of giving. The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday on November 30, 2021. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to kick off the giving season by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes.
CHARITIES
NHL

BRING ON SID & THE PENS

There's always a buzz in the building. When Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh Penguins come to town, all eyes are on 87. "When I was nine or 10 years old, I came to the 'Dome to watch him in the pregame skate," recalled Cochrane native Dillon Dube. "It was pretty cool.
NHL
NHL

Canes Recall Chatfield, Lajoie From Chicago

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defensemen Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Chatfield, 25, skated in 18 NHL games with Vancouver in 2020-21,...
NHL
NHL

Notebook: Jordan Oesterle takes advantage of opportunity on blue line

DETROIT - Nothing is guaranteed in the NHL. For Red Wings defenseman and Dearborn Heights native Jordan Oesterle, patience has been the key. While Oesterle has played in just seven games for Detroit this season, he has appeared in each of the last three along its blue line. When asked about his role after Monday's morning skate, the 29-year-old Oesterle said he is always ready for the moment when his number is called.
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Werenski adds another mark to the CBJ record books

Defenseman notched his 200th point recently but has bigger goals in mind. A little over a week ago, Zach Werenski hit a milestone. It just wasn't something he was focused on. With two assists in the Jackets' loss at Vegas last Saturday, Werenski hit 200 career points, all in a CBJ sweater. And the sixth-year defenseman was aware of the accomplishment, but only because of happenstance.
NHL
NHL

Blue Line Reinforcements: Chatfield & Lajoie

The two now join Ethan Bear, who tested positive one week ago today in San Jose. This presents a lineup dilemma for the roster, as the three make up the team's entirety of their right-handed shooting defensive options. Brendan Smith has stepped into the lineup, moving Ian Cole to the right side for the team's four most recent games, however, with no other options of either handedness available on the roster, two more bodies became in need.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes at Stars

DALLAS, TX. - After six games away from home over the course of 12 days, the Carolina Hurricanes returned home for a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Washington Capitals. Less than 24 hours after the final horn the team got right back on the plane, this time in preparation for a meeting with the Dallas Stars.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy