Elections

Letter: Every citizen has ​the right to vote

Argus Observer Online
 4 days ago

If there ever was a time to work for democracy and ethics in government, this is it. Why is the basic right to vote for all citizens, the cornerstone of democracy, such a controversy?. Why would someone stand boldly for their own rights while working to remove the...

www.argusobserver.com

Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Vote to Censure Giddings was by RINOs

The vote to censure was clearly divided between the political party apparatus consisting of Democrats, RINOs, and puppets of Scott Bedke, versus the constitutionally grounded conservative members of our House. To the representatives who voted in favor of censuring Rep. Priscilla Giddings for “conduct unbecoming” a member of the House,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Down with foreign-citizen voting in American elections

Approximately 808,000 “non-citizens” may vote in future New York City elections if the City Council welcomes them to do so as early as December. These potential new members of the electorate would include Green Card holders and those with certain work permits. This is a rotten idea. However, love or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Pittsburgh Courier

Malveaux: No rights without voting rights

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Black women leaders have been working on the issue of voting rights, calling for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Build Back Better Reconciliation Act, and DC Statehood. Several leaders, including Melanie Campbell, CEO of the National Coalition of Black Civic Participation, and Janice Mathis, Executive Director of the National Council of Negro Women, were arrested a couple of weeks ago. On November 16, the women took their energy to the Supreme Court, walking from the NCNW headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue to the Court building.
FREEDOM, PA
State
Georgia State
The Post and Courier

Letter: DeVine should support Voting Rights Act

An “exercise in futility” is the first phrase that comes to my mind when I read Jack DeVine’s column questioning the election. In it he admonishes “media and public officials” that their assertions that the 2020 election was “fair and transparent” makes him “more skeptical.” I ask Mr. DeVine: Is there really anything else to be done to convince you that the election was fair? According to USAToday, Trump’s own departments of justice and homeland security said no significant fraud occurred in the 2020 election and Trump lost all 62 lawsuits he filed against the election. According to Business Insider: “Republicans filed the lawsuits in local, state, and federal courts in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania – all states that Biden won. They also filed direct appeals to the Supreme Court, all of which also failed.”
ELECTIONS
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Why vote against infrastructure bill?

Thirteen Republican representatives in Congress have committed the great “crime” of voting for a bipartisan infrastructure bill because each felt the bill would help their community and state. Katko, a New York representative, called the bill a “once in a generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure” — roads, bridges, ports, waterways, clear water systems, removal of lead pipes, broadband, improving the electric grid — “a win for New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Protect voting rights across America so everyone can have access like in Maine

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I am compelled to respond to the recent letter to the editor by an individual stating that he hasn’t seen examples of anyone being barred from voting. I, too, haven’t seen this in Maine. That raises the question as to why 19 states have enacted 33 laws that will make it harder for Americans in their states to vote. Fortunately Maine is one of 17 states that have passed laws this year making it easier to vote!
MAINE STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Unlike ranked choice voting, approval voting has untenable flaws

It was good to read that our legislators finally made a sensible move regarding elections (The Tribune, Nov. 18), by turning down the proposal to add approval voting as an option to cities. Although it is better than voting for a single candidate in the present system used in most cities and in the state, it lacks some positive advantages of ranked choice voting tried in 23 municipalities earlier this month.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
westmilfordmessenger.com

Every vote counts

When the next election date rolls around, people who have strong feelings about candidates and issues had better get to the polls or do a mail in ballot. If even just a few people decide on election day that their vote is insignificant and won’t count and decide to stay home, they might change their mind on hearing the latest Passaic County election results. West Milford is one of 16 municipalities in Passaic County.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Urban Milwaukee

President Johnson affirms right to vote for all eligible citizens

During today’s meeting of the Common Council, the Council unanimously passed a file I introduced to reaffirm our community’s commitment that every citizen has the right to vote. The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a variety of unprecedented challenges for voters and voting officials alike, and with Spring elections right around the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
leedaily.com

NYC May Soon Let 800,000 Non-us Citizens Vote

The ever-bustling New York city is planning to embark on a very interesting endeavor. A new amendment might open the door to the possibility of non-citizens or people who are in the city because of work authorization to take part in municipal elections. However, the reaction to initializing this decision has been very polarised.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pantagraph

LETTER: McConnell not doing right by seniors

Do you know anywhere on this earth where servants are entitled to greater benefits than their masters? Consider our members of Congress. Most of them recognize that they are elected officials to serve the citizens that they represent. Of course, Congressional members are entitled to vision, dental and hearing-aid benefits....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act

Our democracy is at risk. The legislators’ rejection of the maps drawn by the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission (UIRC) left one to wonder whether they felt any obligation to honor the will of their constituents. The Better Boundaries initiative was the work of hundreds of volunteers who gathered thousands of signatures–enough to put it on the ballot. Thousands more voted to make it law, at which point our legislators threatened to overturn it. The UIRC members appointed under the law worked diligently in an open and transparent way to elicit extensive citizen input. The result was three sets of maps that met Better Boundary criteria: compact and contiguous districts drawn to honor communities of interest and natural/geopolitical boundaries while ignoring partisan considerations.
ELECTIONS
dclabor.org

“No Excuses; Voting Rights Now”

Hundreds of activists, including many from the labor movement, put their bodies on the line yesterday for voting rights, including DC statehood. Chanting “What do we want? VOTING RIGHTS! When do we want them? NOW!” the crowd, which drew participants from Boston, NJ, NY, CA, Detroit, Atlanta and across DC, marched on the White House and conducted civil disobedience to drive home their demands. SEIU cited the words of the late Rep. John Lewis, "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America." “We are demanding that President Biden do what the American people elected him to do and use the power of his office to stand up for our fundamental rights,” said Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hamilton.edu

The State of Voting Rights

Please join Marc Elias ’90 and Associate Professor of Government Gbemende Johnson for a discussion about voter suppression in the states, federal voting rights legislation, and the road to the 2022 midterms. Marc Elias is an attorney specializing in election law, voting rights, and redistricting. He is the founding partner...
CLINTON, NY
thefulcrum.us

New York City poised to give non-citizens the right to vote in local elections

New York City appears to be on the verge of the nation’s biggest expansion of voting privileges for non-citizens who are permanent residents of the United States. While non-citizens are legally prevented from voting in federal elections, some states allow municipalities to open the door for local elections. Cities in California, Maryland and Vermont have already granted voting rights to non-citizens, but not on the scale proposed in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Rep. Bush rightly voted her conscience on infrastructure

Regarding the letter “Rep Bush’s vote on infrastructure was embarrassing” (Nov. 16): While I agree with many of the points made by the writer, I would submit the following for consideration. Bush is new; she has yet to learn what a quagmire of you scratch my back; I’ll scratch yours Washington politics actually is.
CONGRESS & COURTS

