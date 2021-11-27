The 23 Best Anti-Aging Hair Products on Sale for Black Friday

Chances are you've heard of microdosing in a different context, aka the practice of taking drugs at very minimal doses to reap their benefits whilst minimizing adverse side effects, such as anxiety and paranoia. But did you know that the same method can be applied to your skincare routine? While a fairly new buzzword in the industry, "skincare microdosing" already yields nearly 250,000 search results on Google, with experts and editors alike waxing poetic about the pared-back approach to using active ingredients like vitamin C, exfoliating acids, and retinol. To learn more about the benefits of skincare microdosing, we tapped two board-certified dermatologists for their insight on the buzzy new technique. Keep scrolling for the full breakdown on what it means to microdose in skincare—plus, who will see the best results from it.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO