The Baylor Bears handed the the Oklahoma football team its first and worst loss of the season — so far — on Saturday. Even in a loss, it may not have been the Sooners’ worst performance of 2021, but it clearly was the most revealing. The way Oklahoma looked on Saturday, and with two equally challenging teams straight ahead on the schedule, that one loss could easily turn into two or even three before the month is over.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO