Development of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is said to be going well according to Paradox Interactive, but who it is actually doing the work we still don't know. Hardware Labs was taken off the project at the beginning of this year and replaced by another team. The game's troubled production is well documented at this point, except according to the publisher, this mystery team "is doing quite well and we are happy with the progress of the project now".

