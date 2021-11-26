NHL Expanded Glance

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Winnipeg at...

CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks Player

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night. Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him. Brad Marchand slew-foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Should he be suspended and if so, how many games🤔 pic.twitter.com/kkeLyVxdzl — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) November 29, 2021 No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary. Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015. An explanation of the decision is available here.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995. The Braves exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker’s contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who had two more years on his current deal.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Boston

Fenway Sports Group Reaches Agreement To Buy Pittsburgh Penguins; Deal Expected To Close Before End Of Year

BOSTON (CBS) — Hockey is now a part of Fenway Sports Group’s ever-growing portfolio. Fenway Sports Group announced Monday that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. The deal is still subject to approval by the NHL Board of Governors, but it is expected to close before the end of the year. While the Penguins will soon be owned by the same group that owns the Boston Red Sox, much of the Pittsburgh brass will remain the same under Fenway Sports Group. Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will remain part of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
European prospects eye Australian springboard to NBA

There’s a new stopover for European prospects who hope their journeys lead to the NBA draft. Australia. The Next Stars program of the National Basketball League has groomed the likes of LaMelo Ball and Josh Giddey and has now added young European players to its ranks for the first time. Four of this season’s seven Next Stars are from Europe. French prospect Hugo Besson joined the New Zealand Breakers as a regular import player because the NBL team already had its assigned Next Star in compatriot Ousmane Dieng. Next Stars are paid by the league and assigned to a team with the dual goal of helping their squads while improving their NBA draft stock.
Braves extend Snitker...Suns seek a match...Duke at Buckeyes

ATLANTA, GA
Sports bettors dream: 86 able to bet on game after it ended

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eighty-six gamblers in New Jersey thought they'd found the Holy Grail of sports betting: being able to bet on a game that had already ended. But their bets and the $15,000 they collectively won betting on a British soccer game that was already over were canceled. The two companies involved have been fined by New Jersey gambling regulators. It involved a May 13th game between Manchester United and Liverpool, where bettors correctly “predicted” that Manchester’s Marcus Rashford would score a goal. The problem was, a manual error listed the game as starting a day later than it did, allowing some eagle-eyed bettors to bet on something that already happened.
Panthers lose starting CB Donte Jackson for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost starting cornerback Donte Jackson for the remainder of the season to a groin injury. Jackson has been placed on injured reserve. It has yet to be determined if Jackson will need surgery. Jackson was injured in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. His 12 interceptions over the past four seasons are the most of any player selected in the 2018 NFL draft class. The news on Jackson comes one day after the Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
Rick Hendrick to collect Cup for 14th NASCAR championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rick Hendrick has built an empire in NASCAR since he first entered the sport in 1984. His fledgling race team nearly folded that first year but is now the winningest team in NASCAR history. Hendrick Motorsports this year passed Petty Enterprises for most Cup wins and ended this season with its record-extending 14th Cup championship. Hendrick will pick up his newest hardware this week in Nashville during NASCAR's annual end-of-season awards ceremony.
NASHVILLE, TN

