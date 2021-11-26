ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

First Lake Louise men's downhill canceled

 4 days ago

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — The first of...

thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe’s downhill ski season opens

Each November for the last 21 years, we’ve put together our annual Downhill Ski Guide, looking at each of the ski areas large and small from mega resorts spread across soaring mountain peaks to small, community nonprofits. I’ve penned most of those 21 guides through the years from the first one I started to this year’s guide and while it’s a monumental task each year, it’s also fun to see what’s in the works at the local ski areas.
travelblog.org

Lake Louise with Pam

The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is more than a grand luxury hotel; it is a major part of Canada’s colorful history. The hotel itself has beginnings with the naming and colonization of Lake Louise. While employed by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1882, Thomas Wilson was procuring equipment for construction when he heard the sounds of a nearby avalanche. His native companions informed him the sounds were coming from the “snow mountains above the lake.” They took him there on horseback and what he saw, he named Emerald Lake because of its blue and green water.
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's alpine ski World Cup returns to Lake Louise

World Cup alpine ski racing returns to Canada after a pandemic hiatus with something extra. A third race joins the men's downhill and super-G in Lake Louise, Alta., that traditionally open the international speed season. The first of two downhills is Friday in the Banff National Park ski resort west...
104.1 WIKY

Alpine skiing-Snowstorm wipes out first Alpine World Cup downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) – Heavy snowfall forced the cancellation of the opening men’s Alpine Ski World Cup downhill on Friday. The World Cup speed season got off to a sputtering start with final training on the Lake Louise track also cancelled on Thursday due to warm temperatures. It marked...
KEYT

Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Matthias Mayer edged fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr on Saturday in the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise. Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. He started seventh. Kreichmayr had a time of 1:47.97. He was the first racer on the course. Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer. After more than 15 inches of snow in a 24-hour period forced the cancellation of a downhill Friday, course workers worked early Saturday to shift snow and groom the course for a noon start.
104.1 WIKY

Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Lake Louise downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) – Austrian double Olympic gold medalist Matthias Mayer won the opening downhill race of the men’s World Cup season in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday ahead of compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz. Mayer, competing a day after the first downhill race of the week...
wincountry.com

Alpine skiing-Lake Louise super-G cancelled as weather disrupts speed events

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) – The first alpine skiing World Cup super-G of the season was cancelled on Sunday as snow and high temperatures wrecked havoc with the opening speed races on the calendar. The world’s top speed skiers were left idling in the Canadian Rockies for much of the...
AFP

Shiffrin struggling as wind forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run. The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow. French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec. Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
wcn247.com

River runs through Beaver Creek: Radamus at home for races

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — American ski racer River Radamus has plenty of history with Beaver Creek, Colorado, and the Birds of Prey course. He grew up going to races as part of field trips for school. He watched Ted Ligety win on the demanding course and would chase Bode Miller around town for an autograph. So doing well at Beaver Creek this weekend would mean the world to the up-and-coming racer who has his sights set on the Beijing Games. Radamus is feeling confident heading into the World Cup stop at Beaver Creek. He recently finished in sixth place at the season opening giant slalom in Austria.
CBS LA

Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open Thursday

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – Two of the most popular ski areas in Southern California will kick off their ski seasons this week. A snowmaking machine at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Nov. 26, 2021. (Credit: Lee Stockwell/ BBMR) Big Bear Mountain Resort announced Monday that both its Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open to season pass holders on Thursday, and the general public Friday. The resort said in a news release that the opening date, Dec. 2, is “about on average” for when it typically opens. Due to the uncommonly warm weather that has descended on the state over the past few weeks, several resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California have been forced to postpone their opening dates. The Sugar Bowl, Heavenly and Northstar resorts in and around Lake Tahoe have all delayed their openings, as has the Kirkwood Mountain Resort. RELATED: Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Vermont Ski Areas Have Had More Snow Than Some Colorado Ski Areas

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly a foot of snow from a recent storm in New England has caused total snow at some ski areas in Vermont to exceed what some ski areas in Colorado have received so far this season. That’s very unusual. As of Tuesday morning, Stowe Mountain Resort in northern Vermont had measured 37 inches of snow this season. Killington Ski Resort in the central part of the state had measured 36 inches. Compare those numbers to just 23 inches at Purgatory Resort near Durango and only 35 inches at Keystone Resort in Summit County. Wolf Creek and Arapahoe Basin...
wcn247.com

Matildas score late to share spoils with US women

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — A late goal by Kyah Simon has earned Australia a fortunate 1-1 draw against the world champion United States in Newcastle and denied the American women a second win in the two-game series. The U.S. scored early again through Ashley Hatch and created the best attacking chances but paid the price for not converting. Simon’s strike in the 88th minute gave the Matildas a morale-boosting draw against the world’s top-ranked team.
wcn247.com

Woods has little to offer on past accident or future in golf

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods doesn't have a lot of answers about his past or his future. He says he has no recollection of the February car crash in the Los Angeles suburbs that shattered his right leg. As for the golf, the 15-time major champion says he hasn't reached a point where he can even decide whether he wants to return. If anything, he says he won't be playing a full schedule again. Woods on Tuesday had his first media availability since the February accident. He is in the Bahamas this week to host his Hero World Challenge.
wcn247.com

Swiss officials warn COVID-19 rules threaten sports events

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic officials in Switzerland are urging the federal government to exempt international athletes and officials from new quarantine rules that threaten the hosting of winter sports World Cup events. People arriving from the rising number of countries on Switzerland’s red list must enter mandatory 10-day quarantine to protect against COVID-19. The red list now includes Canada. That's where the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup is at this week before heading to Switzerland for two races at upscale St. Moritz. Swiss Olympic says “If travel restrictions and quarantine rules are maintained, the organization of international sporting events in Switzerland will be in danger, if not impossible."
The Independent

Ben Maher hopeful ‘incredible’ Explosion W will be gunning for glory in Paris

Ben Maher says that “everything has become reality” as he settles into life as Olympic individual showjumping champion.The 38-year-old British rider produced a dazzling performance under the Tokyo Equestrian Park floodlights four months ago, powering to a stunning Olympic title success aboard aptly-named Explosion W.It meant that Britain achieved successive individual showjumping gold medals following Nick Skelton’s triumph on Big Star in Rio five years earlier.The Champion returns! 💥🥇 pic.twitter.com/8R069V6cWa— Ben Maher (@BenMaher1) August 12, 2021And Hertfordshire-based Maher believes it is “a reasonable expectation” that Explosion W could be on the Paris Games start-list in under three years’ time. It...
kfgo.com

wibqam.com

