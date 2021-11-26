China's crackdown on Hong Kong fuels fears in Taiwan

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
US warship stokes tensions in the Taiwan Strait with China, calling it another of President Joe Biden's attempts to posture in the Indo-Pacific. The US proclaimed it would defend Taiwan if the PLA attacks only ramped up the powder keg more. The USS Milius passed the narrow Taiwan Strait that...
Remember that big release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Let us jog your memory: it was the hallmark solution proposed by the Biden administration to try and address soaring energy costs for Americans. Well, it turns out that most of that oil is going...
In just five years, Lin Fei-fan went from charging into Taiwan's legislature and occupying the building with hundreds of students to a senior job for the island's ruling party. But his story could have been very different if he lived in Hong Kong, where student activists once brought the financial...
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific dropped on Friday, with stocks in Hong Kong and Japan leading losses regionally as fears of a new Covid variant weighed on investor sentiment. World Health Organization officials said Thursday they are monitoring a new variant with "a large number of mutations." A special meeting...
It sounds like a scene straight out of an action flick: speedboats flying across the channel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland under the clandestine cover of darkness, fleeing police hot on their tail. But in this story, these boats carry an unlikely bounty: stashes of frozen meat, often...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talked about China’s practices in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, among other areas of friction, the White House said in a statement, after the two held over three hours of virtual talks. “President Biden raised concerns about...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese social media company Weibo Corporation has been approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee to sell shares in the city, according to regulatory filings, giving it a secondary listing alongside New York. Weibo not specify how much China’s largest microblogging platform is looking...
HONG KONG — They’ve taken subway rides, loitered at pedestrian crossings and been fed by local residents. But now wild boars have finally gone a step too far for authorities in Hong Kong. Increasing incidents involving the animals, which have long roamed the hills and hiking trails surrounding the bustling...
• As waves of regulatory reform of mainland China swept through Hang Seng Index (HSI), market concerns are reflected in the downward trending index price since October, contrary to the upbeat dividend yield. • The dividend index points (DIPs) of HSI are expected to increase from 708.5 in 2021 to...
Hong Kong has refused to renew the visa of an Australian journalist from the Economist, amidst a crackdown on free speech and dissent in the former British colony. The Economist's Sue-lin Wong is one of several foreign journalists working in Hong Kong who has been forced out of the island in recent years.
Founded in 2014, SenseTime was christened as one of China’s four “AI Dragons” alongside Megvii, CloudWalk and Yitu. In the second half of the 2010s, their algorithms found much demand from businesses and governments hoping to turn real-life data into actionable insights. Cameras embedded with their AI models watch city streets 24 hours a day. Malls use their sensing solutions to track and predict crowds on the premises.
(Nov 19): Travellers from Hong Kong will be allowed to enter mainland China without quarantine starting from the first week of December, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported late on Thursday (Nov 18), citing two unidentified official sources from the mainland. The number of visitors will initially be limited...
Hong Kong authorities have captured and euthanised seven wild boars as they began a campaign to reduce their numbers in urban areas around the financial centre after one bit a policeman last week. The boar round-up on Wednesday in a district where authorities said some people were spotted feeding them...
After fleeing Hong Kong for the UK last summer following alleged torture at the hands of Chinese secret police, pro-democracy activist Simon Cheng is getting used to life in Britain. He enjoys watching musicals in the West End, visiting historical sites and even the weather. “More importantly, I love the...
Investing.com – Shares of Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) rose 5% and 2.5%, respectively, Monday on a report in South China Morning Post that Hong Kong residents would be allowed to enter the mainland from early December without undergoing quarantine. This limited reopening comes about two weeks sooner than...
HONG KONG — The music streaming arm of Chinese tech giant NetEase is reviving its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, after shelving it earlier this year amid an environment of tightening regulations by Beijing on China’s private sector. The unit, Cloud Village, is selling 16...
SHANGHAI (Nov 23): China stocks rose on Tuesday after state media quoted the country's premier as saying Beijing should step up efforts to stabilise key economic areas, while real estate shares rebounded after some banks were told to issue more loans for property projects. The CSI300 index rose 0.2% to...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong and Chinese authorities said a meeting on Thursday moved them closer to partially reopening the border between them, as the two governments dig their heels in as among the last in the world pursuing a zero-COVID-19 strategy. The global financial hub has followed Beijing’s...
