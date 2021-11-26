ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report: Bootlegging "Squid Game" Gets North Korean Man Sentenced to Death

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn most countries, watching a bootlegged copy of a movie or television show will get a stern warning or a fine. In North Korea, it can cost you your life. The AV Club shared the alarming news that a North Korean man was, according to a report in...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentenced To Death#North Korean#The Av Club#Squid Game#Radio Free Asia#The Radio Free Asia
Radar Online.com

'Squid Game' Smuggler In North Korea Faces Death Penalty, Set To Be Shot By Firing Squad After 7 Students Get Arrested For Watching Netflix Show

A smuggler who brought the South Korean Netflix hit series Squid Game into North Korea via China has been sentenced to death. Reports said the firing squad would carry out the execution; meanwhile, 7 high school students caught watching the show were arrested. Article continues below advertisement. According to Radio...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Chinese police capture North Korean convict on the run

Chinese police have captured a North Korean prisoner who staged a daring escape from jail in October and had been on the run for more than forty days, authorities said Sunday. Officials in northeast China were offering a $23,000 bounty for the recapture of the escapee, in a manhunt that has sparked massive interest on social media. The 39-year-old prisoner, identified by the Chinese name Zhu Xianjian, was jailed in China after fleeing reclusive North Korea. He escaped the facility in Jilin city by scaling a shed and vaulting the outer wall on October 18, and managed to stay at large before being captured Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
The Associated Press

Seoul rejects refugee claims by Chinese N. Korean defectors

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said Wednesday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in...
WORLD
USNI News

North Korea Pushing U.S. to Tolerate Missile Tests and Nuclear Program, Says Panel

North Korea’s goal in dealing with the U.S. is to have Washington tolerate Pyongyang possessing nuclear weapons, a leading expert on international security said Monday. Kim Jong Un has “found this very sweet spot,” regarding missile testing without provoking the United States, while also sending out peace feelers to South Korea, Mi Sue Terry, director for Korean history and public policy at the Wilson Center, said at a day-long forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

North Koreans Watch Squid Game in Smuggled Copies, Relate Risky Everyday Life Under Kim Jong Un Authoritarian Regime

North Koreans have watched Squid Game and relate to the Netflix show like everyday life under Kim Jong Un's rule when death can be meted for just the slightest offence. The brutal show is smuggled across the border and is spread out to citizens who can get it said a source. Its supreme leader dictates what can or cannot be watched by all citizens, and the program is one of those banned.
ENTERTAINMENT
US News and World Report

'Squid Game' Highlights Plight of South Korean Workers

Critics have noted that "Squid Game" is a critique of capitalism and inequality. Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has said it’s about how people go deeply into debt to survive. "Squid Game" addresses this problem in an escapist, dystopian tale, suggesting the extreme lengths people might go to in order to rid themselves of debt.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedrive

Dramatic Footage Supposedly Of The Moment An F-35 Crashed Off A British Carrier Emerges

The footage purportedly shows the pilot ejecting as the fighter jet nosedives off the end of the ski-jump takeoff ramp. While we can’t at this point confirm its authenticity, a video has emerged apparently showing the last moments of the British F-35B Lightning stealth jet that crashed while operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The vessel was underway in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this month. The footage appears to be in line with previous unconfirmed reports that the pilot tried to abort the takeoff but ran out of deck and was forced to eject during the November 17 incident, which is still under investigation. You can read our original coverage of the accident here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy