ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China's crackdown on Hong Kong fuels fears in Taiwan

vtcng.com
 3 days ago

As China cracked down on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong,...

www.vtcng.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Daring smugglers ferry millions of dollars of illegal, unregulated meat into China each year via Hong Kong's waterways, and the government can't seem to stop them

It sounds like a scene straight out of an action flick: speedboats flying across the channel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland under the clandestine cover of darkness, fleeing police hot on their tail. But in this story, these boats carry an unlikely bounty: stashes of frozen meat, often...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Crackdown#Cnn#Taiwanese
dallassun.com

In ongoing crackdown, Hong Kong denies reentry to Economist journalist

Hong Kong has refused to renew the visa of an Australian journalist from the Economist, amidst a crackdown on free speech and dissent in the former British colony. The Economist's Sue-lin Wong is one of several foreign journalists working in Hong Kong who has been forced out of the island in recent years.
CHINA
Shore News Network

China’s Weibo cleared for Hong Kong secondary listing -filings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese social media company Weibo Corporation has been approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee to sell shares in the city, according to regulatory filings, giving it a secondary listing alongside New York. Weibo not specify how much China’s largest microblogging platform is looking...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China to reopen border with Hong Kong in early December, SCMP says

(Nov 19): Travellers from Hong Kong will be allowed to enter mainland China without quarantine starting from the first week of December, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported late on Thursday (Nov 18), citing two unidentified official sources from the mainland. The number of visitors will initially be limited...
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
ihsmarkit.com

Hong Kong dividend index points under China's regulatory reset

• As waves of regulatory reform of mainland China swept through Hang Seng Index (HSI), market concerns are reflected in the downward trending index price since October, contrary to the upbeat dividend yield. • The dividend index points (DIPs) of HSI are expected to increase from 708.5 in 2021 to...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

HSBC CEO Quinn backs Hong Kong’s China reopening plan

(Nov 18): The boss of HSBC Holdings plc, the biggest bank in Hong Kong, said he won’t do anything that would put the city’s efforts to open up travel to mainland China at risk even as criticism of the financial hub’s zero-Covid policy grows. In an interview at the Bloomberg...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

China's iron grip threatens Hong Kong's financial future

After fleeing Hong Kong for the UK last summer following alleged torture at the hands of Chinese secret police, pro-democracy activist Simon Cheng is getting used to life in Britain. He enjoys watching musicals in the West End, visiting historical sites and even the weather. “More importantly, I love the...
CHINA
CNBC

Hong Kong's Hang Seng to remove Evergrande from its China Enterprises index

Hong Kong's benchmark provider Hang Seng announced it will remove troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande from one of its indexes — the China Enterprises index. At the same time, the index provider will add Chinese giants JD and Netease to its main benchmark Hang Seng index. All the changes take effect Dec. 6.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Hong Kong begins hunting wild boar amid public safety fears

Hong Kong authorities have captured and euthanised seven wild boars as they began a campaign to reduce their numbers in urban areas around the financial centre after one bit a policeman last week. The boar round-up on Wednesday in a district where authorities said some people were spotted feeding them...
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Hong Kong launches wild boar hunt as animal attacks lead to crackdown

HONG KONG — They’ve taken subway rides, loitered at pedestrian crossings and been fed by local residents. But now wild boars have finally gone a step too far for authorities in Hong Kong. Increasing incidents involving the animals, which have long roamed the hills and hiking trails surrounding the bustling...
ANIMALS
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 response, explained

Hong Kong’s approach follows mainland China’s, whereby the government has adopted the zero-COVID-19 strategy, which means how it sounds – they won’t reopen until case numbers hit zero. What’s Hong Kong’s tourism industry like?. Before COVID-19, Hong Kong was considered the most visited city in the world, and the tourism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

China stocks rise on hopes of more economic support; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI (Nov 23): China stocks rose on Tuesday after state media quoted the country's premier as saying Beijing should step up efforts to stabilise key economic areas, while real estate shares rebounded after some banks were told to issue more loans for property projects. The CSI300 index rose 0.2% to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hong Kong and China move closer to partial border reopening

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Chinese authorities said a meeting on Thursday moved them closer to partially reopening the border between them, as the two governments dig their heels in as among the last in the world pursuing a zero-COVID-19 strategy. The global financial hub has...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy