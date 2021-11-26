China's crackdown on Hong Kong fuels fears in Taiwan

US warship stokes tensions in the Taiwan Strait with China, calling it another of President Joe Biden's attempts to posture in the Indo-Pacific. The US proclaimed it would defend Taiwan if the PLA attacks only ramped up the powder keg more. The USS Milius passed the narrow Taiwan Strait that...
Remember that big release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Let us jog your memory: it was the hallmark solution proposed by the Biden administration to try and address soaring energy costs for Americans. Well, it turns out that most of that oil is going...
The Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone near the southern part of the island and out into the Pacific Ocean before returning to China, according to a map by Taiwan authorities.
It sounds like a scene straight out of an action flick: speedboats flying across the channel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland under the clandestine cover of darkness, fleeing police hot on their tail. But in this story, these boats carry an unlikely bounty: stashes of frozen meat, often...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talked about China’s practices in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, among other areas of friction, the White House said in a statement, after the two held over three hours of virtual talks. “President Biden raised concerns about...
Hong Kong has refused to renew the visa of an Australian journalist from the Economist, amidst a crackdown on free speech and dissent in the former British colony. The Economist's Sue-lin Wong is one of several foreign journalists working in Hong Kong who has been forced out of the island in recent years.
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese social media company Weibo Corporation has been approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee to sell shares in the city, according to regulatory filings, giving it a secondary listing alongside New York. Weibo not specify how much China’s largest microblogging platform is looking...
(Nov 19): Travellers from Hong Kong will be allowed to enter mainland China without quarantine starting from the first week of December, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported late on Thursday (Nov 18), citing two unidentified official sources from the mainland. The number of visitors will initially be limited...
• As waves of regulatory reform of mainland China swept through Hang Seng Index (HSI), market concerns are reflected in the downward trending index price since October, contrary to the upbeat dividend yield. • The dividend index points (DIPs) of HSI are expected to increase from 708.5 in 2021 to...
Weibo filed a draft prospectus with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, as China's leading microblogging platform seeks a secondary listing to raise capital to expand its content offering and upgrade its technology. The company, 44.4 per cent owned by Chinese online media giant Sina Corporation, will become the...
(Nov 18): The boss of HSBC Holdings plc, the biggest bank in Hong Kong, said he won’t do anything that would put the city’s efforts to open up travel to mainland China at risk even as criticism of the financial hub’s zero-Covid policy grows. In an interview at the Bloomberg...
After fleeing Hong Kong for the UK last summer following alleged torture at the hands of Chinese secret police, pro-democracy activist Simon Cheng is getting used to life in Britain. He enjoys watching musicals in the West End, visiting historical sites and even the weather. “More importantly, I love the...
A United States Space Force officer, Lieutenant General Chance Saltzman, the Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, said that China's much-anticipated new hypersonic weapon system is an orbital device and it can be able to stay in space for an extended period of time. According to...
Hong Kong's benchmark provider Hang Seng announced it will remove troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande from one of its indexes — the China Enterprises index. At the same time, the index provider will add Chinese giants JD and Netease to its main benchmark Hang Seng index. All the changes take effect Dec. 6.
In just five years, Lin Fei-fan went from charging into Taiwan's legislature and occupying the building with hundreds of students to a senior job for the island's ruling party. But his story could have been very different if he lived in Hong Kong, where student activists once brought the financial...
Hong Kong authorities have captured and euthanised seven wild boars as they began a campaign to reduce their numbers in urban areas around the financial centre after one bit a policeman last week. The boar round-up on Wednesday in a district where authorities said some people were spotted feeding them...
HONG KONG — They’ve taken subway rides, loitered at pedestrian crossings and been fed by local residents. But now wild boars have finally gone a step too far for authorities in Hong Kong. Increasing incidents involving the animals, which have long roamed the hills and hiking trails surrounding the bustling...
Hong Kong’s approach follows mainland China’s, whereby the government has adopted the zero-COVID-19 strategy, which means how it sounds – they won’t reopen until case numbers hit zero. What’s Hong Kong’s tourism industry like?. Before COVID-19, Hong Kong was considered the most visited city in the world, and the tourism...
SHANGHAI (Nov 23): China stocks rose on Tuesday after state media quoted the country's premier as saying Beijing should step up efforts to stabilise key economic areas, while real estate shares rebounded after some banks were told to issue more loans for property projects. The CSI300 index rose 0.2% to...
HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Chinese authorities said a meeting on Thursday moved them closer to partially reopening the border between them, as the two governments dig their heels in as among the last in the world pursuing a zero-COVID-19 strategy. The global financial hub has...
