ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Interesting Photo of the Day: A Perfect Autumn Day

picturecorrect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its wide range of colors and scenery capabilities, autumn provides an abundance of breathtaking photo opportunities at every turn. From the hints of gold and yellow, to the splashes of orange and red, fall is the perfect time of year...

www.picturecorrect.com

Comments / 0

Related
deltanewsweb.com

Photo of the day November 19

Just to change things up while sitting waiting for Lady A’s next dance, I gave the small Island in front of me a small burp of light from my headlamp during a 4 second exposure. Unless one has actually seen the Aurora in person you cannot imagine the excitement one feels when seeing these explosions of color Photo Courtesy Dwight Phillips.
PHOTOGRAPHY
pittsburghmagazine.com

How to Plan a Perfect Pittsburgh Winter Wedding Day

Summer and early fall are the most popular seasons for weddings, but it’s hard to deny that Pittsburgh winters can be beautiful and can give your special day an extra-romantic look. But how can you plan a wedding around snow and freezing temperatures?. Wexford-based wedding planner Madeline Kelly, owner of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
alphauniverse.com

Photo Of The Day: An Intriguing Wide-Angle Silhouette By The Sea

Pauline Gauer (@paulinegauer) is a French photojournalist based in London. When you view her work, it is clear she has a passion for exploration and connection with others. She shows life on the streets in various parts of the world, highlighting the many sides of humankind, which makes it easy to form that connection to her work. Photojournalism is her passion, and even when on vacation she looks at the world through a photojournalist's eye, which is where she snapped this image. We connected with her to learn a little more about this photograph she captured while on vacation in Sardinia with the Sony Alpha 7 III and Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master lens.
PHOTOGRAPHY
missouri.edu

Photo gallery: Autumn on campus

The Jesse Hall dome peeks through the Memorial Union tower opening. Jesse Hall was named after University of Missouri President Richard Henry Jesse. Next year, it will celebrate its 100th anniversary under that name. The dome stands at 102 feet, 7 inches tall — more than 25 feet taller than...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Grand Canyon
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Lunar Eclipse

Rva_explorers_club’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Freeman Courier

PHOTO OF THE DAY: ON GUARD

Baby, a 12-year-old cat who is part of the crew at Fensel's Greenhouse, sits outside the front door of the Highway 81 business. Fensel's has been preparing for the upcoming holiday with an open house marked by music and hot cider.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Freeman Courier

PHOTO OF THE DAY: SEASONAL REMINDER

The sign at the corner of Fifth and Cherry streets offers a nod to those who shop local and a reminder of the importance of supporting the local business community. That message rings especially true around the holidays.
PHOTOGRAPHY
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Sparrow Hawk

Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game. Photos: All the Saints Theater Company Oregon Hill Halloween Parade — The theme of this year’s All the Saints Halloween Parade was “World on Fire Halloween Parade: A Funeral March for Billionaires and Beyond!”
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Gold
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
picturecorrect.com

How to Take Cute Pictures of Kittens

Recently I had the joy of partaking in some photography for a pet rescue organisation. They asked me to take pictures of quite a few kittens and cats on the same day, which was a dream come true for me. Not only am I a pro photographer, but I love cats and kittens, too. The task was fun, but especially difficult.
ANIMALS
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
TravelPulse

10 of the Best Holiday Attractions to Visit in NYC

With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, November 24, followed by Hanukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s, it’s a glorious time to be in New York City. Nobody celebrates the holidays like The Big Apple. And with virtually every event and attraction taking place this year as opposed to last year, it promises to be as spectacular as ever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Layers Leather in Chic Chocolate Brown Outfit With White Chelsea Boots

Sofia Richie embraced double leather as a fall staple in an Instagram post over the weekend. The social media personality photographed herself wearing a neutral-toned matching set in chocolate brown and tagged Macy’s. The two-piece ensemble is from Macy’s private brand Bar III, which Richie launched a collection in partnership with the retailer earlier this month. The collection features casual knit silhouettes, faux leather outwear and matching sets which range from $39 to $149. The set Richie posted in featured a slightly oversized leather jacket that draped down to her thighs as well as a pair of high-waisted leather trousers with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
insidehockey.com

Small Saves: Perfect Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is on its way! It’s truly a great time of year. One of my favorite parts of Thanksgiving Day is seeing Santa arriving at the end of the Macy parade. It signals that Christmastime is now on its way!. With the holidays coming, I’ll be posting and offering my...
CELEBRATIONS
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
disneydining.com

My Perfect Day Aboard the Disney Dream

Does anyone miss cruising as much as I do? I perpetually feel like that scene in Emperor’s New Groove when Kuzco is sitting in the rain, crying. Okay, maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but it’s hard! I’m SO happy that Disney Cruise Line has resumed operations and so many people are able to enjoy cruising again. But I wish I could be one of those people! The last time I cruised was in 2018 aboard the Disney Dream and I’ve been wishing I could go back ever since. Sometimes I just like to pretend that I’m back on board. A dream is a wish your heart makes, right? So come with me as I dream about the Dream once more! In this article I’ll take you on a perfect day with Disney Cruise Line.
LIFESTYLE
spmetrowire.com

Photo of the Day: A surprise opening

Michael Lackey, 26, holds up a dish of the Nov. 19 Flavor of the Day—cake batter—and a copy of this week’s Metro Wire news magazine on the first day of the business’s reopening. Lackey is a Chicago native who came to Stevens Point to study business. He was working at...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Photo of the Day: Starting a new tradition

A sleeping bag and blanket on the 1200 block of Main St., seemingly discarded, marks one family’s “spot” for the Nov. 17 downtown Christmas parade. Several blankets were seen ostensibly claiming a spot along Main St. Wednesday morning for the night’s annual parade, sponsored by the Stevens Point Alliance. The parade traditionally brings thousands to the downtown area.
STEVENS POINT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy