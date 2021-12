“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair. Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body. For we which live are always delivered into death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.” – 2 Corinthians 4: 8, 9, 10, 11.

