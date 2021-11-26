ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u086r_0d7g6N9w00
Shooting at NC mall Police in Durham, North Carolina, are investigating a shooting that left three people with gunshot wounds on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (kali9/iStock, File)

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday.

Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.

“The shooting … occurred between two groups that knew each other,” the chief said. “Those individuals, following the shooting, the majority of them fled, however, we have one person that is being detained and we do have several witnesses.”

The three people injured were struck by ricochet from one of the rounds, Andrews said. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

Three other people also were injured while evacuating the mall, according to the chief.

Andrews said investigators do not believe the shooting was random, although she did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

“This group of people … they actually did know each other,” she said. “This is not a situation where someone came into the mall and indiscriminately just began firing.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

“There are several people that we want to be able to locate and speak with,” Andrews said. “We will be making several arrests, I’m certain, during the course of this investigation.”

In a post on Twitter, police asked people to stay away from the area and added, “There is no further threat at the mall.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Baltimore shooting: 7 people injured, including teen

BALTIMORE — Seven people, including a 16-year-old, were wounded Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said. None of the people shot suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. At about 3:35 p.m. EST, police received a call about a shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall#Dpd
WHIO Dayton

Pursuit suspects found hiding in storm drain in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Two people believed to be involved in a high-speed pursuit with Franklin and Springboro police were found by Miamisburg police hiding in a storm drain Monday morning. Springboro police initially spotted the stolen vehicle involved in the pursuit in the southwest corner of the city. The car was...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Indiana porch collapse kills pizza delivery man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A pizza delivery driver in Indiana died after a porch collapsed on him while he was making a delivery. Police in Connersville, Indiana, said William Fields fell through the collapsed porch and was then pinned by debris, The Associated Press reported. Fields was working for Pizza King...
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

16-year-old seriously hurt in Clark County crash

KETTERING — A 16-year-old girl was seriously hurt after crashing into a pole on Grant Road Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Paige Haemmerle was driving on Grant Road near the intersection of Yeazell Road around 11 a.m. when she lost control. Her car rolled...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WHIO Dayton

Jury awards $2.1 million to woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman who said she was falsely accused of shoplifting by retail giant Walmart has been awarded $2.1 million by a jury. In a lawsuit filed against Walmart, Lesleigh Nurse said she was stopped and accused of trying to steal groceries even though she had already paid, The Associated Press reported. The case against her was dismissed, but she continued to get letters threatening her with legal action if she didn’t pay $200 as a settlement.
MOBILE, AL
WHIO Dayton

At least 3 injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — Crews were called to respond to an injury crash in Dayton Sunday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and McCall Street around 2:50 p.m., according to initial reports. The crash involved at least two vehicles. A black GMC Terrain involved came to rest on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mom and 7-year-old rescued from burning home thanks to dog barking

CHICAGO — A man and his pit bull raced into action during a fire and have been credited with saving lives. Renaldo Vera told The Chicago Tribune that his dog, Chicago, wouldn’t stop barking and that was what alerted him to screaming outside and glass breaking. Without knowing who needed help, he ran into action, helping to pull two people from a burning building.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

House catches on fire in Moraine Monday night

MORAINE — A house caught on fire in Moraine Monday night. The fire happened in the 3200 block of Outdoor Road. When firefighters got the the house it was covered in flames, according to initial dispatch reports. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire and...
MORAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Crews responded to a crash in Fairborn early Monday morning. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, police were called to the 300 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road around 5:52 a.m. >>Crews called to crash on Dayton Xenia Rd. Video from the scene shows a dark-colored sedan...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy