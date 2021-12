I think it's safe to say that rivalry week did not disappoint. I mean, how much fun was that? Ohio State and Michigan playing The Game in the snow!? How much better does it get? Oh, and then Auburn and Alabama went to four overtimes to decide the Iron Bowl with Auburn QB T.J. Finley playing on basically one leg and Bryce Young putting Alabama on his back for a wild comeback without top wideout Jameson Williams. And it was only fitting that primetime featured bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State which more than lived up to the hype.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO