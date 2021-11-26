ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather
Democrat-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog named Monica is learning to walk again with prosthetic paws, dancing robots are helping teach children in South Korean kindergartens, and more of today's...

AFP

Back on all fours with titanium paws for Russia rescue dog

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign. The campaign also financed the prosthetic titanium legs that were made using a 3D printer. 
PETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian vets install prosthetic limbs on all four legs of dog

Veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have become the first in the world to install artificial prosthetic limbs on all four legs of a dog after they were chopped off by an animal trap. Novosibirsk is the largest city in Siberia, around 3000 kilometers east of Moscow. The dog,...
PETS
Texas State
