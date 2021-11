Agents and staff from the Libertyville office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago compiled 150 complete Thanksgiving dinners for less fortunate Lake County residents on November 22nd. The time-honored tradition started more than 30 years ago. The office collects donations, shops for the ingredients and compiles the items into one box. Menu items include a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, candied yams, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and a pumpkin pie. The agents gathered at Woodman's in Lakemoor, filled the boxes assembly-style and added a Happy Thanksgiving note from the office. The dinners were then delivered to the Township offices in Libertyville, Avon, Grant, Warren and Lake Villa for distribution to Lake County residents in need.

