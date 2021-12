I play and record video's from Emergency 4 mainly the firefighting side of the game. Other agencies will appear in my video's as and when required at incidents. I hope you enjoy watching my video's, please like and subscribe if you do . I also have a website that contains links to many mods for the game and it will be updated when new mod links become available. If a mod is not on the website then I do not have a download link for it. I am not responsible for links being removed that is the person who uploaded it. All sites visited are at your risk and downloads are also at your own risk, although I have never come across any issues with downloads yet. The link to the website is below.

