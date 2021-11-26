Brown's 3 TD runs help UAB beat UTEP 42-25

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Oklahoma’s chances with the Marvin Jones Jr. – the nation’s No. 1 recruit from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage – might have dissolved after Lincoln Riley took the USC job. A social media post from Jones’ mother, Alexsandra Jones, appears to indicate the Sooners no longer are a factor in her...
Brian Kelly messaged Notre Dame's players on Monday night to confirm the news he is leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU, according to The Athletic's Matt Fortuna. Kelly reportedly reached a deal to become LSU's new head coach on Monday. He will receive a 10-year deal worth "north of $100 million" per Fortuna.
Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
Count Oklahoma‘s top commit Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy among the many people surprised by Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Norman, Okla., for USC. The five-star defensive lineman out of Lakeland, Fla., told On3’s Hayes Fawcett during an Instagram Live on Monday that he didn’t like how the situation the played out. “I...
College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart has made his college commitment. Elite OL Malik Agbo Releases Top 4; Longhorns Gaining Momentum. Elite offensive lineman Malik Agbo includes Texas in top 4 schools as Longhorns gain momentum. 11 hours ago. In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches...
