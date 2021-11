Sunday is the final game of a four-game homestand to start the season for the Xavier Musketeers. When Norfolk State (5-0) visits Cintas Center (12 p.m., Fox Sports 1) it will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs, and it's a game that presents an opportunity for Xavier (3-0) to roll its performance against Ohio State over to the next game and build some momentum heading into next week's NIT Season Tipoff at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

