Billboard material: Arizona seeks to avenge humiliating loss to ASU in Territorial Cup

Arizona State won its fifth consecutive Territorial Cup on Saturday 38-15, and after the game players and coaches repeated the same message. “Herm (Edwards) is back next year,” said defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce. Expectations in Tempe may have been the highest they have ever been for this year. After completing...
Arizona will kick off its season finale in the sunshine. The annual Territorial Cup matchup between the UA and Arizona State on Nov. 27 is slated for a 2 p.m. start. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks. The Wildcats are seeking to end a four-game losing streak in their...
Will Herm Edwards be coaching his last regular season game for Arizona State when the Sun Devils host the Arizona Wildcats in the Territorial Cup on Saturday?
Some college football writers believe so.
The last two Territorial Cup games have seen Arizona and ASU wear their home jerseys, making for a great color matchup. The blue vs. maroon made for a great visual palette, and the hope is that will be the case again this Saturday. But a third color—bright yellow—may end up...
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The offense failed Arizona State in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. The Sun Devils jumped offsides. They couldn’t complete simple passes. And they couldn’t run it, either. “We’ve gotta move the ball,” Coach Herm Edwards said. “We just have to...
Ending the season with their annual matchup against rival ASU (7-4, 5-3), Arizona Football (1-10, 1-7) prepares for another epic Territorial Cup showdown. We have finally made it to the end of the 2021 season as Arizona Football is set to take on hated in-state rival Arizona State in Tempe in yet another epic Territorial Cup showdown.
70-7. It’s written across a billboard on the I-10 freeway halfway between Tempe and Tucson. It’s etched in the minds of players, coaches, students, and alumni at the University of Arizona. The 2020 Territorial Cup was the final straw that ended the brutal Kevin Sumlin era, capping a winless season.
All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 3. What went down: No. 4 ASU, unbeaten at 9-0-1, had already clinched a Rose Bowl berth — but No. 14 Arizona, 7-2, broke to an early lead and clinched it when safety Chuck Cecil returned an intercepted pass 106 yards in the fourth quarter. It remains the most memorable play in UA football history.
The slaughter was on from the opening kickoff of last year’s Territorial Cup. After freshman DJ Taylor weaved his way to a 100-yard touchdown return to open up the game, Arizona State would score another five touchdowns before Arizona got on the board en route to a 70-7 victory. In...
On Saturday, the latest installment of the Territorial Cup is scheduled to take place between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The rivalry is easily the first game fans from both sides circle in red ink when the schedules are first revealed. Those in the Copper State aren’t...
Last year’s result looms large over the rivalry game between visiting Arizona and Arizona State on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. The Sun Devils posted an historic 70-7 victory in 2020 by recording a school-record 10 touchdowns, scoring the most points in a Territorial Cup game and winning by the largest margin. It was also the last contest for Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin. He was fired a day later.
Although ASU is no longer in contention for the Pac-12 Championship game, players in their final year are sentimental about the regular season finale. ASU football will play in the annual Territorial Cup game against UA Saturday to cap off an up and down season despite being guaranteed to finish with a winning record.
Arizona State has disappointed many people with its performance in 2021. Arizona only has one win this season. Make no mistake, though, about Saturday’s battle for the Territorial Cup. Even if it seems like nothing of major significance is on the line, all these two teams need to get motivated is the thought of hoisting the cup.
Expect Berryhill to be featured extensively in what’s likely his last game as a Wildcat. He needs seven catches to reach 80 this season. Berryhill has done it all in 2021 – except score touchdowns. He has only one. Scoring vs. ASU would be a fitting way to go out.
The Territorial Cup between Arizona State and Arizona has generated many different uniform combinations, but Saturday’s threads for the Sun Devils are very familiar. ASU will be waring the traditional gold helmets, maroon jerseys and gold pants with maroon stripes. That is the exact combo the team donned during a 70-7 beatdown in Tucson last season.
TEMPE — It wasn’t 70-7. But it wasn’t a win either. Unlike last year’s mess of a game, the Arizona Wildcats were feisty and competitive in the 2021 Territorial Cup. They weren’t good enough to bring the trophy back to Tucson. Arizona lost to rival Arizona State 38-15 at Sun...
Arizona State’s offense needed a strong start to the second half in Saturday’s Territorial Cup against Arizona. The Sun Devils led just 14-9 after gaining 128 yards ahead of the break. On the fourth play from scrimmage, they got it. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back and faced a five-man...
Arizona State has leaned on its defense at many different times this season, but during Saturday’s Territorial Cup the defense shined in the first half as ASU leads the Wildcats 14-9. Arizona struck first kicking a field goal on the opening drive, but the Sun Devils responded with a 14-yard...
The Arizona Wildcats fell to Arizona State 38-15, the fifth consecutive Territorial Cup loss for the Wildcats. Here’s a by the numbers breakdown of how the Wildcats were unable to pull off the upset over their rivals.
