Arizona State

Billboard material: Arizona seeks to avenge humiliating loss to ASU in Territorial Cup

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
Parsons Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the signage we’re referring to. It’s maroon...

www.parsonssun.com

Arizona Sports
Arizona State
azdesertswarm.com

Penalty issues plaguing both Arizona, ASU going into Territorial Cup

The last two Territorial Cup games have seen Arizona and ASU wear their home jerseys, making for a great color matchup. The blue vs. maroon made for a great visual palette, and the hope is that will be the case again this Saturday. But a third color—bright yellow—may end up...
FanSided

Arizona Football prepares for rival ASU, Territorial Cup Battle

Ending the season with their annual matchup against rival ASU (7-4, 5-3), Arizona Football (1-10, 1-7) prepares for another epic Territorial Cup showdown. We have finally made it to the end of the 2021 season as Arizona Football is set to take on hated in-state rival Arizona State in Tempe in yet another epic Territorial Cup showdown.
sports360az.com

Territorial Cup- “It’s Personal” For Jedd Fisch And Arizona

70-7. It’s written across a billboard on the I-10 freeway halfway between Tempe and Tucson. It’s etched in the minds of players, coaches, students, and alumni at the University of Arizona. The 2020 Territorial Cup was the final straw that ended the brutal Kevin Sumlin era, capping a winless season.
republic-online.com

Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 3: Chuck Cecil's 106-yard INT return sunk ASU in '86

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 3. What went down: No. 4 ASU, unbeaten at 9-0-1, had already clinched a Rose Bowl berth — but No. 14 Arizona, 7-2, broke to an early lead and clinched it when safety Chuck Cecil returned an intercepted pass 106 yards in the fourth quarter. It remains the most memorable play in UA football history.
National football post

Arizona looks to avenge last year’s 70-7 loss to ASU

Last year’s result looms large over the rivalry game between visiting Arizona and Arizona State on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. The Sun Devils posted an historic 70-7 victory in 2020 by recording a school-record 10 touchdowns, scoring the most points in a Territorial Cup game and winning by the largest margin. It was also the last contest for Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin. He was fired a day later.
statepress.com

ASU football looks to earn fifth straight Territorial Cup win against UA

Although ASU is no longer in contention for the Pac-12 Championship game, players in their final year are sentimental about the regular season finale. ASU football will play in the annual Territorial Cup game against UA Saturday to cap off an up and down season despite being guaranteed to finish with a winning record.
