Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

By KEN SWEET, PAUL WISEMAN
Courier News
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a...

Related
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 518 points on losses in shares of Dow Inc., Salesforce.com Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Tuesday afternoon with shares of Dow Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 518 points, or 1.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have declined $2.02, or 3.5%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $10.34, or 3.5%, combining for an approximately 81-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 1.92% to $276.69 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $18.96 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 1.79% to $330.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Microsoft Corp. closed $19.08 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.01% to $324.46 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $59.87 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
KRON4 News

U.S. stocks rebound after variant slump

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index slumped 2.3% on Friday for its worst day since February. The Dow […]
STOCKS
Courier News

Stocks rise as Wall Street steadies following omicron slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street steadied itself Monday after last week's stock market slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, with investors now waiting for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% to recover more than half of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.11% to $336.63 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Microsoft Corp. closed $13.04 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 50-point climb

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are seeing strong returns Monday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 44 points, or 0.1%, higher. Microsoft's shares have risen $8.41 (2.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have gained $7.17, or 2.5%, combining for an approximately 103-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are IBM (IBM) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and UnitedHealth (UNH) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

