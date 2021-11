VICTON's Heochan has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 26, IST Entertainment stated, "VICTON's Heochan was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 today. Measures have been taken in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities, and Heochan has completed his second vaccination." He's said to have had no special symptoms, and he's currently in self-quarantine.

