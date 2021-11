Google has warned users about the use of its Google Cloud platform by malicious actors to mine cryptocurrencies. In its latest Cloud Threat Intelligence report titled “Threat Horizons,” which provides users with security insights, the company informed that 86% of the compromised instances on Google Cloud platforms were being used to mine cryptocurrencies. Most of the accounts compromised were secured with weak passwords or with no password at all.

SOFTWARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO