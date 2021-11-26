Joseph Ellis Maples Sr.

Beaufort’s Ellis Hamm, 81, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 in Biloxi, Miss. After Boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training, he was assigned to MCAS Iwakuni working in supply. His next tour was at Lejeune and included an extended Mediterranean cruise. Trained for air traffic control, he next served at MCAS New River, MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, and MCAS Beaufort before being sent to Chu Lai, Vietnam. On return he again served in air traffic control at MCAS Cherry Point (twice), NAS Brunswick, MCAS Iwakuni, and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, before returning to MCAS Beaufort, where he retired in 1978 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. Staying in Beaufort, he was a life insurance agent for 40 more years.

