Joseph Ellis Maples Sr.

Wilkes Journal Patriot
 4 days ago

Joseph Ellis Maples Sr. passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. Mr. Maples was born July 20, 1930, at the Mid Pines Country Club, Moore County, North Carolina. Attended Edwards Military Institute in Salemburg, N.C., from 1943 to May 1948, attaining the rank of 1st Lt. and commanding the school band. Was...

www.journalpatriot.com

brownwoodnews.com

Brooke Nicole Ellis

Brooke Nicole Ellis, age 24, of Fort Worth left this earthly life for eternal life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Brooke was born on April 15, 1997, to Mark and Jann Ellis in Brownwood. She loved being outdoors and in nature, kayaking and camping. She also loved taking her dog, Nyla, on walks and to the dog park. Brooke also liked painting and going to music events with her friends.
BROWNWOOD, TX
27 First News

Joseph M. Crown, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Crown, Sr., born October 12, 1952, was called home Thursday, November 18, 2021, after a period of declining health. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Francis Crown and Eleanor Pearl Crown (Jerin) and his wife, Wendy Lee Crown (Weimer). He is...
GIRARD, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Joseph Crowell

Joseph Crowell, 72, retired Bowling Green City Police Sergeant of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Dunn Funeral Home located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. (419-352-2132).
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Judge Ellis dies

Chancery Court Judge George Ellis passed away Monday morning at his home in Dyer, Tenn. Judge Ellis has served Gibson County courts since 1978 when he became the youngest individual in state history to serve on a constitutionally-mandated court. Ellis was appointed as the General Sessions Judge for Gibson County by the late Governor Ray Blanton and was sworn in the day he turned thirty in the Governor’s office by the late Chancellor Marion H. Holmes, Jr.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
yourislandnews.com

VETERAN OF THE WEEK – ELLIS HAMM

Beaufort’s Ellis Hamm, 81, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 in Biloxi, Miss. After Boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training, he was assigned to MCAS Iwakuni working in supply. His next tour was at Lejeune and included an extended Mediterranean cruise. Trained for air traffic control, he next served at MCAS New River, MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, and MCAS Beaufort before being sent to Chu Lai, Vietnam. On return he again served in air traffic control at MCAS Cherry Point (twice), NAS Brunswick, MCAS Iwakuni, and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, before returning to MCAS Beaufort, where he retired in 1978 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. Staying in Beaufort, he was a life insurance agent for 40 more years.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Sanford Herald

Patersia Joyce Hardee Ellis

SANFORD — Patersia “Pat” Joyce Hardee Ellis, 62, of Sanford, entered the gates of heaven Saturday (11/27/21) at 3:51 a.m. Pat was born in Harnett County on Nov. 19, 1959, to Calvin Reece Hardee and Betty Williams Dawkins. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a...
SANFORD, NC
Wilkes Journal Patriot

LP gives $5,000 each to 2 Wilkes schools

The LP Foundation, a non-profit entity established by Nashville, Tenn.-based Louisiana-Pacific Corp., recently donated $5,000 apiece to East Wilkes Middle School and East Wilkes High School. The funds given to East Wilkes High will be used to remodel part of the student commons areas. East Wilkes Middle will use its...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Marriage licenses issued

Six couples applied for marriage licenses from the Wilkes Register of Deeds office Nov. 15-19. Sawyer Tate Wagner and Kaitlyn Marie O’Callaghan, both of Cheraw, S.C. Scott Andrew Wagoner and Xena Marie Shepherd McManus, both of North Wilkesboro. Joseph Scott Dowd and Bidhya Magar, both of North Wilkesboro. Charles Warren...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Stop lights, NPS office in Nov. 29, 1937, news

News from the Nov. 29, 1937, issue of The Journal-Patriot. Motorists who use the streets of North Wilkesboro must quit their bad habits. That was the news obtained through Police Chief J.E. Walker this morning when he said that city authorities hope to have traffic lights installed and in operation this week.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Over 70 entries by Monday for parade

The annual Wilkes County Christmas Parade is Saturday in North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro. The parade had over 70 entries (listed below), including over 20 floats and all four Wilkes high school marching bands, as of Monday. A spokesman for the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the parade, said entries...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Wilkes Register of Deeds land transfers for Oct. 14-21

The following land transfers were filed Oct. 14-21 at the Wilkes County Register of Deeds office. Danny Minton to Danny Minton, Phillip Minton and Amanda Hudnell, two tracts and easements in Union Township. Steven Bartlett and Joy Beshears to Steven Bartlett and Graylon Hughes, .961 in Edwards Township. Michael VanHoy...
WILKES COUNTY, NC

