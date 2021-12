The strong bond developed between Indianapolis Lutheran's Montasi Clay and Jake Pasch goes way beyond the football field. "Montasi is my brother," explained the 6-foot, 185-pound senior wide receiver Pasch. "It has been special being around him not only as a friend and as teammates for more than half my life, but it has created an uncommon connection. Not only is it Tez and I, it's especially our senior teammates as well as the entire team shares this same relationship with one another."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO