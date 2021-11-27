ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

President Biden Restricts Travel From South Africa and 7 Other African Countries Due To New COVID Variant; Cook County Health Official Says New Variant Wasn’t A Shock

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyUcf_0d7fvy6400

By Marie Saavedra and Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS) – The world is watching as a potentially dangerous new variant of COVID-19 has prompted the U.S. to lock down travel from South Africa and seven other African countries.

The new restrictions begin Monday.

Meanwhile, a lot of doctors from whom we have heard in the past few weeks have said they expected COVID-19 numbers to rise as we get through this holiday season, and more people are gathering and traveling.

As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Friday night, one local doctor said with a spike in cases comes the possibility for the virus to continue its mutation – giving life to new variants.

Officials say it’s a decision made out of an abundance of caution, but the concern is real.

It was enough to send the Dow tumbling today more than 1,000 points. The S&P and NASDAQ both dropped over 2 percent.

The variant B.1.1.529 was found in South Africa. In the last eight hours, we’ve watched the world make changes because of it.

By Friday afternoon, The World Health Organization named it Omicron, calling it a variant of concern, due to a large number of mutations that carry an increased risk of re-infection.

Here at home, doctors say it’s worth being cautious.

“We’re not surprised a new variant has come up, this has been expected that we’re going to see new variants,” Dr. Rachel Rubin of the Cook County Department of Public Health told CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra.

Rubin said the risk of re-infection is indeed a concern.

“That indicates that quite possibly, we’re going to be seeing more breakthrough cases,” she said.

The risk of breakthrough cases with the variant – as well as concerns about increased transmissibility – was enough for health officials to continue their push on getting vaccinated and keeping mask mandates in place.

It’s a lot of action to take for a still very mysterious strain.

“There’s no way of knowing if it’s here yet, though we will know soon, or if it’s going to become widespread,” Rubin said.

Dr. Rubin says research in the coming weeks will answer those questions.

In the meantime, the Delta variant continues to spread through Chicago. She says getting vaccinated or boosted puts up the best fight against that variant. Masking and distance should stay in place as we wait to learn more about the next one.

“That’s why these other things we do to keep ourselves safe apart from vaccines become that much more important,” Rubin said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and the COVID Response Team, have been briefing President Joe Biden as information has come in.

“It’s in a fluid motion,” Fauci said. “We’re finding more about it and literally it’s something in real time. We’re learning more and more about.”

As they continue learning more, President Biden has ordered those air travel restrictions from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The restrictions will not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents, who will still need to test negative for the coronavirus prior to travel.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rubin said the new variant will not be the last.

“We certainly know and expect that further variants will develop over time,” she said.

The race is also on to find out how well the current vaccines work against this new variant. Both Moderna and Pfizer say it will take a few weeks to know if its doses are effective against Omicron.

And in his statement Friday, President Biden called on other countries to donate as many vaccines as the U.S. has. He also wants the intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines to be waved. If that happens, they can be manufactured globally and reach more people.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Cook County, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
HuffingtonPost

61 Passengers On 2 Flights From South Africa To Netherlands Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sixty-one passengers on two Friday flights from South Africa to the Netherlands tested positive for COVID-19, Dutch officials said Saturday. On Sunday, public health officials confirmed that at least 13 were cases of the omicron variant. The cases were discovered among passengers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport on KLM...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#African Countries#Covid#Cbs 2#Dow#S P#Nasdaq#Omicron
The Independent

Joe Biden will have some thinking to do about Covid-19 restrictions

Just as Boris Johnson and the UK government have some decisions to make about how to deal with the omicron variant of Covid-19, so does Joe Biden. Biden has already announced that the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday. The other nations on that list are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. While no cases of the omicron variant have yet been discovered in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Sunday that he "would not be surprised" if omicron had already made its way to the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Don't Expect Joe Biden's Travel Ban To Save America From the Omicron Variant

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, belated and strangely selective U.S. restrictions on international travelers created the appearance of doing something without having much of an impact on disease transmission. The Biden administration's response to the omicron variant has been notably swifter, but it still seems unlikely to work as advertised.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
South Africa
WREG

Travel ban starts Monday as new Omicron variant emerges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several countries across the globe are on high alert as the new COVID variant Omicron begins to spread. Starting Monday, a new travel ban will take effect to prevent the spread of the virus. As millions head back home after traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, concerns are growing for many as the Omicron variant appears […]
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy