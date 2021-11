Facebook parent Meta must sell GIF-sharing platform Giphy to avoid potential harm to consumers and marketers, Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday. The previously completed deal, which had been unveiled in May 2020, “may give rise to competition concerns in both the supply of display advertising in the U.K. and in the supply of social media services worldwide, including in the U.K.,” the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said. Meta said it disagrees with the decision and that will consider its options, including a potential appeal. The regulator’s panel argued that the deal, reportedly worth $400 million, has removed Giphy as a potential...

