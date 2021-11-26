'Paradise Square' isn't quite there

I wish I could say that the pre-Broadway engagement of “Paradise Square” at the Nederlander Theatre is the sure-fire hit it could be. The musical developed at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2019 and bound for the Big Apple in early spring 2022 tackles an important historical event, one that isn't as...
CHICAGO — Police cars cluster on the corners of downtown streets Wednesday as the radio announcer in the Lyft I’m in gives updates on the Rittenhouse murder trial, just across the border in Kenosha. There will be no verdict tonight. The Lyft driver says there might be a mistrial. He...
“Paradise Square,” an ambitious new musical heading to Broadway in March, is a fictionalized historical take on the Five Points area of Manhattan and the social forces leading up to the violent Draft Riots of 1863, where what began as immigrant protests against the Civil War draft turned into violence against the Black population of the city. The show, now playing its premiere run in Chicago, is a serious and awfully big effort, emerging at a sensitive moment for a theater world that sure could use an explosive new hit, with an abundance of artistic craft onstage deserving of effusive praise and two soaring moments of transporting entertainment. Yet it must, as a whole, currently be considered unsettled at best.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continues to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91.
On Sunday afternoon, in the heart of Times Square, the theater community paid tribute in song, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Performers from just about every Broadway show lifted their voices to remember Sondheim. Actors, theater workers and fans sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.”
It was clear his death still heavy on the hearts of the theater community. Many wiped away tears while Sondheim’s lyrics lingered.
Erin Davie, who stars in “Diana: The Musical,” was in the 2017...
Agitprop is alive and well in Goodman Theatre's Owen Theatre. In a good way. Cheryl L. West's “Fannie (The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer)” not only brings to life a fierce civil rights activist many know little about, it also exhorts us not to let pernicious politicians (and others) chip away at the voting rights she fought so hard for, something that has been happening around us, especially in the South.
The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice.
Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience.
He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
Directors are sometimes the divorce lawyers of the opera world. Even stalwart and steady marriages such as those between Verdi and Shakespeare or Tchaikovsky and Pushkin can be dissolved by fiat in the hands of directors who are certain in their own concept of the true happily ever after on the stage.
The one new and one familiar piece that the BSO is offering this week have tenuous connections. German composer Jörg Widmann’s Towards Paradise (Labyrinth VI), a BSO co-commission that’s getting its American premiere, is in effect a trumpet concerto written for Håkan Hardenberger. An early version of the familiar Mahler Symphony No. 1, which Andris Nelsons and the BSO played as recently as 2017, had as its second movement a trumpet serenade which the composer eventually deleted. That early version also had, as a title for its final movement, “Dall’Inferno al Paradiso.” At Symphony Hall on Thursday, Hardenberger and Nelsons took us pretty close to Paradise, and then the orchestra topped that with a surprise at the end.
Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” is a fantastic work of theater. Is it a good movie?. It’s a fantastic work of theater. "The Humans" is in theaters and on Showtime this week (it also screened last month at Austin Film Festival), and there’s oodles to like about Karam’s adaptation of his own Tony-winning play. For example, the opening credits cycle through keyholes of sky, piercing through tunnels created by high-rise buildings as seen from the ground. It’s tight and uncomfortable, unnerving and beautiful. It’s a great way to open up a very closed-in story.
Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
Mel Brooks is considered to be on the short list of comedy legends, who has written, created, and performed in some of the most enduring classics for the stage and screen over the past seven decades. But despite having such credits as The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs and...
I'm enough of a Shakespeare purist that I was skeptical when I heard Chicago Shakespeare Theater was staging “As You Like It,” set in the 1960s and infused with almost two dozen Beatles songs. The long pre-show entertainment on stage, featuring wrestling matches to the tune of “Money (That's What I Want),” didn't set my mind at ease, even though the commentary was amusing and I knew a wrestling match figured in the play.
The CW this Sunday night commemorated the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story — the 1971 TV-movie that wound up siring The Waltons — with a remake. But did it evoke enough folksy charm?
As with the source material, and set in 1933, The CW’s The Waltons’ Homecoming found the titular family readying for Christmas but also waiting… and waiting… for patriarch John Sr. (played by Ben Lawson) to come home for the holiday from his far-away job. (John’s already long bus ride was further slowed by a brewing snow storm, and is eventually derailed when the bus skids...
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Chicano art community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Stevon Lucero was a well-known muralist, pioneer and the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council co-founder. He was also undeniably beloved by friends and peers.
Stevon recently worked in the Indigenous Lounge at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station, creating his final piece before his passing over the weekend. The art experience features a 53-minute video and 90-minute soundtrack to complement his artwork.
(credit: Stevon Lucero)
“It takes us back to an ancient time, but it takes us to a consciousness that has yet to be fully realized,” said...
The Hyde Park Youth Symphony’s virtual fall gala honoring Chicago cellist and composer Tomeka Reid will take place this Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. Reid spent seven years as musical director at the Lab Schools, and was named Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz by the Tribune in 2015. Before the gala, she’ll conduct a master class with Youth Symphony Artistic Director Matthew Sheppard.
The pandemic-inspired “Sound/Sites” video series offered by UChicago Presents continues even though music with live audiences has returned. This is great news, because the idea of the series is to showcase marvelous performances that also highlight beautiful and interesting spaces and architecture at the university in a way that a live performance cannot do. According to the program notes, the concept, which has resulted in rewarding videos, was the brainchild of Amy Iwano (the recently departed head of UChicago Presents) and Berthold Hoeckner (the UChicago faculty member who has given so many insightful pre-concert lectures throughout Chicago).
When Ginger Mance was a law student at Loyola University more than 30 years ago, she worked in Cook County Public Defender Randolph Stone’s public affairs office. One night, Stone attended a poetry reading by Mance. Moved by her performance, Stone recruited Mance for a new gig, hiring her to...
Most Americans are turning their attention to turkey, pumpkin pie and giving thanks. For the Halloween Preservation Society, it’s not quite so simple. The society will host its annual Preserve Halloween Festival this weekend at the Irving Convention Center. The festival is dedicated to the education, appreciation, observance and recognition of the history and practices associated with Halloween, the group states on its website.
Scott Scherquist, the new principal at North Kenwood's Ariel Community Academy, has big plans for teaching and learning at the elementary school. He is a New Yorker, born and raised in Queens. At 17, he started giving piano lessons and, as someone who had himself struggled to learn in a classroom setting, "learned how to learn" as a teacher.
New love, tired love, lost love, family love, spiritual love — that’s a considerable amount of affection for a two-act opera. But “Florencia en el Amazonas,” the 1996 opera that premiered in Houston and is now considered Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s greatest work, delivers the goods. This is Lyric Opera of Chicago’s first Spanish-language grand opera, a tremendous follow-up to its splendid mariachi opera “El Pasado Nunca Se Termina” (The Past is Never Finished), a Lyric commission that had its world premiere on the main stage in 2015.
Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
