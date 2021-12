The Thatcher Town Council Monday unanimously approved preliminary plans for a 24-lot residential subdivision that will be built near 12th Street and Sandy Creek Drive. Although residents Rick Bryce and Mike McEuen expressed concern about the fact the neighborhood will only have one paved access road, instead of the two called for in town code, a handful of other residents told the council they were in favor of the subdivision.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO