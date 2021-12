Eric Bischoff can only sing praises of WWE's business model; however, the notes aren't as sweet when it comes to the creative team. Bischoff spearheaded World Championship Wrestling for well over a year of ratings supremacy against WWE (then known as WWF). The booker, television executive and wrestling personality had his longest stint with WWE between 2002 and 2007. Speaking with CBS Sports, Bischoff praised WWE's production value and business savvy while noting how much the stock price has jumped in the last year, but he argues its creative process is limiting greater potential growth.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO