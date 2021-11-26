ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Reedy Talks “I Will” & New Podcast With Erica And “GRIFF”| Get Up! Exclusive

By Get Up!
 4 days ago
Gifted Singer/Songwriter Jessica Reedy stopped by Get Up! To bring her new single “I Will” to the artist spotlight. The “Sunday Best” season two runner-up and amazing Alto singer tells Erica and GRIFF know what the single means to her.

Reedy also talks about her brand new podcast “Hello Hubby.” The podcast will detail Reedy’s road to “proper waiting” for a relationship. She will open up about past trauma and issues in her past that will help her in the future.

Reedy also speaks about opening an Industry Development new school in the Dallas area to help people build a business and a brand.

