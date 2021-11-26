ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama basketball tops Drake in ESPN Events Invitational

TideSports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISSIMMEE, Fla. — Alabama basketball bounced back from a loss Thursday against Iona and topped Drake on Friday for a 80-71 victory. The Crimson Tide was down early against the Bulldogs, trailing 14-10 with 12:23 left in the first half. But then Alabama coach Nate Oats watched his team reel off...

www.tidesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Did celebrity Alabama fan Drake just curse the Georgia Bulldogs?

Georgia’s undefeated season could be in jeopardy for one unusual reason. A video began making the rounds on the internet of popular rapper Drake saying “go dawgs” following Future’s party in Atlanta. What makes his support significant is the history the multi-platinum artist has of cursing teams with his fandom.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

No. 10 Alabama vs Drake: preview, TV schedule

Coming off their first loss of the 2021-22 season, Alabama faces yet another tough-test in the second round of the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational Tournament. As mentioned previously, No. 10 ranked Alabama suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night as the Crimson Tide were upset by Iona 72-68 to drop to 4-1 on the year. In what-was a back-and-fourth contest throughout, the Crimson Tide struggled mainly shooting the ball as Alabama shot 29.4% from three-point range (5-for-17), as well as 52% from the free throw line (13-for-25).
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamnews.net

No. 10 Alabama finishes strong to beat Drake

Noah Gurley's basket put No. 10 Alabama ahead to stay and Crimson Tide used a late run to avoid being upset for the second consecutive day, holding off Drake, 80-71 on Friday in the consolation round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Alabama (5-1), which had...
ALABAMA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Bama Basketball Breakdown and Game Thread: Drake

Welp, another Thanksgiving week tournament, another bad start for the 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) to send them to the loser’s side of the bracket. Certainly not ideal for Nate Oats’ squad, who was looking to leave Orlando with, at least, an opportunity to take on a top-five Kansas team in the finale. Instead, Alabama will do battle with the Drake Bulldogs (3-1), who also suffered their first loss of the season last night. Still, this is an opportunity for the Tide to get yet another solid win against a strong mid-major team for the ole NCAA Tournament resume. Winner will advance to the fifth-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational to take on the Miami Hurricanes, who just came-from-behind to beat North Texas on the other side of the consolation bracket.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Memphis, AL
City
Houston, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Basketball
AL.com

No. 10 Alabama takes a punch, fights off Drake

Iona crashed Alabama’s Thanksgiving and Drake had an eye on extending the hangover. A day after losing its first game of the season, No. 10 Alabama 80-71 against Drake in Orlando. It saw a 15-point first-half lead turn into a four-point second-half deficit before smacking back in the final few minutes.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Events#Espn Events Invitational#Hp Field House
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy