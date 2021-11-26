Letter: IP13 causes me concern about many things

If you have recently been to the Pharmacy to pick up your medication, you were probably surprised, upset, disgusted and helpless. Turned away. Sorry, we are short staff. Medicine not in. Wait in line. Join the many who are standing in line at Rite-Aid or perhaps your Walgrens. Bi-mart has abandoned the pharmacy business. And Rite-Aid seems to be working at staff shortages and pharmacy overload. I do feel for them. However, I have had waits of a week to get a medication that was to be filled or refilled. And my recent upset was driving by on Sunday to find the pharmacy closed. Speaking to a woman in line today, she said her husband went without insulin for a week because of the pharmacy. Another man went without potassium at the Stephens' site for over a week because they had one pharmacist who was inundated. What is the problem? We have national guard at the hospital. Where is the cavalry when you need them? It is not the fault of the hard working staff who are getting the brunt of anger. In fact, there is a sign posted saying be Courteous and kind. Patience is operative. When asking managers, they seem to buy into the difficulty of finding staff. But when people's meds are at stake, hire and hire. But the plan for more help seems deniably lacking. Can someone help push the existing pharmacies to get help ASAP? We should never be standing in an endless line waiting for urgent and life-saving medicines because of a staff shortage. Call the corporate offices and complain. But be courteous to those who are caught in the middle struggling to meet our demands behind the counter. Help. Time to call for action.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO