Sacramento, CA

Father’s Stolen U-Haul Found In Sacramento By Law Enforcement

By Liam Bass
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
***UPDATE***

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While moving his family’s things from Oregon to Arizona, a father stopped to spend the night in a hotel in Sacramento. That’s when his U-Haul was stolen.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the father stopped at around 2 a.m. Thursday night and when he woke up at 7 a.m. on Friday, the U-Haul was gone.

After conducting a follow-up investigation, Officers were notified of a possible location of the vehicle and were able to recover it. Luckily, most of the family’s things were still inside when officers recovered the vehicle.

Officers detained two suspects and they will face conspiracy and theft charges.

Tammie Madill
6d ago

I'm praying that they find the truck with everything in it. California has so many criminals and are laws are for them not the law abiding citizens.

mr know it all
7d ago

I would expect nothing less from California trash.

