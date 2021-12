Darrell Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide as he appeared in court over the Wisconsin Christmas parade attack.Six people were killed and 62 injured in the chaos that unfolded in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which is about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.Prosecutors announced during the hearing that there was a sixth victim, a child, and that they planned on filing an additional count of intentional homicide later this week.If convicted Mr Brooks, 39, would face a mandatory life sentence in prison.The sixth victim has now been named on a GoFundMe page as Jackson Sparks, aged eight.Both he...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO