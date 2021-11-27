Jorge Masvidal Would ‘Love To Bash’ Colby Covington’s Face In

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says that he won’t consider dropping down to 155lbs, saying that “I’m not a bully.”. Covington recently lost a close decision to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268 earlier this month. Since this is the second time that Covington has lost to Usman, there are now hints that “Chaos” could consider a weight class change, with a move down to 155lbs a possibility since he isn’t a big welterweight. But as far as Covington goes, those rumors are not coming from him, because he has no desire to cut all the weight to make it to lightweight. Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch, Covington explained why he won’t cut down to 155 and be a “bully” as he suggests Dustin Poirier is.

