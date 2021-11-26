ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigeria designates gunmen in troubled north as terrorists

By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press
 4 days ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has designated the armed groups blamed for hundreds of abductions and killings in northern areas as terrorist...

US News and World Report

Gunmen Kill 15 in Latest Attack in Nigeria’s Northwest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have killed at least 15 people in Nigeria’s northwest, the Sokoto state governor said, the latest incident in a spiral of violence in Africa’s most populous country. The gunmen stormed communities in Sokoto state and raided houses from Sunday night into Monday morning, Gov. Aminu...
primenewsghana.com

Motorbike gunmen kill at least 15 in Nigeria

Motorbike-riding gunmen have shot dead at least 15 civilians and injured many others in the north-western Nigerian state of Sokoto. The killings happened in the early hours of Monday. The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who confirmed the attacks in a statement, said 13 of the victims were killed in the...
SFGate

The Base, Hezbollah get terrorist designation in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Wednesday said it intends to add far-right extremist group The Base and the entirety of the Lebanese group Hezbollah to its list of outlawed terrorist organizations as national security services grapple with a surge in neo-Nazi cells and other ideologically motivated extremists. The Base,...
US News and World Report

Gunmen Kill Four at Pipeline Works in Nigeria's Oil-Rich Delta

YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen have killed four men who were involved in the maintenance on a pipeline owned by the Nigerian subsidiary of Italian oil giant Eni, a local security spokesman told Reuters. The men, two workers, a driver and a security operative, died at a facility in Nembe,...
Abubakar Malami
earth.com

Kainji Lake in north central Nigeria

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features Kainji Lake, a reservoir on the Niger River. In 1968, Kainji Lake was created by the construction of the Kainji Dam. The Niger River, the third longest in Africa, enters the lake in the north. According to ESA, the...
The Independent

US to revoke its designation of Colombia’s FARC as a terrorist group

The Biden administration will revise the US list of foreign terrorist organisations to reflect the implementation of the 2016 peace agreement that ended Colombia’s civil war by removing the leftist rebel group known as FARCEarlier this week, Reuters reported that US officials plan to remove Farc — an acronym for the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) — from the State Department terrorist group list it has been on for nearly a quarter of a century, while adding two splinter groups known as La Segunda Marquetalia and FARC-EP.The two splinter groups have rejected the peace agreement...
AFP

Ugandan troops enter DR Congo in hunt for deadly militia

Ugandan troops crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, multiple sources said, after the countries announced a joint operation against a notorious militia that began with artillery and air strikes. Both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo had announced joint artillery and air strikes, but had yet to confirm the arrival of Ugandan ground troops by the end of the day.
The Independent

US lifts terror designation for Colombia's ex-guerrilla army

The Biden administration formally revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia s former FARC guerrilla army on Tuesday, but newly imposed the designation on commanders and offshoots of the group who have refused to lay down their arms.Lifting of the terrorist designation for FARC — the commonly used Spanish acronym of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — comes five years after the guerrilla army signed a peace deal aimed at winding down a half-century of political attacks and fighting, assassinations and kidnappings. Colombia says more than 220,000 people died in violence that was fueled by profits from drug trafficking.The...
kfgo.com

Congo’s top court says it cannot try former PM for failed agro project

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s highest court on Monday ruled it was not competent to try former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon over the alleged misappropriation of $200 million in government funds meant for an agriculture project. A lawyer for Matata, who denies any wrongdoing, said he considered...
AFP

Rebel attacks kill 32 in Central African Republic

Rebel attacks in the northwest of the Central African Republic at the weekend claimed at least 30 civilian lives and those of two soldiers, local officials said Tuesday. The European Commission on Tuesday said the presence of Russian mercenaries of the Wagner group could lead the EU to halt its military training mission in the Central African Republic. vi-bdl-dyg/gd/tgb
AFP

DR Congo to let Uganda pursue rebels on its territory

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow armed forces from neighbouring Uganda to enter its territory to chase rebels blamed for massacres in the region, sources told AFP on Sunday. The deadliest of scores of armed groups operating in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been blamed for dozens of attacks. "President (Felix) Tshisekedi has already raised the option of allowing Ugandan troops to enter Congolese territory to chase ADF terrorists together with" UN troops, a presidential adviser told AFP on condition of anonymity. "But Ugandan troops will not cross the border tonight or tomorrow. All procedures must first be respected, especially with respect to parliament and the DR Congo military command," he said.
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
New York Post

Mexican cartel hangs six more bodies in brutal turf war

A vicious Mexican drug cartel has sent another ominous message to its rivals, hanging six bodies from a bridge and a nearby tree in the midst of a violent turf war. The grisly discovery comes after nine bodies were hung from an overpass last week in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas.
thedrive

Dramatic Footage Supposedly Of The Moment An F-35 Crashed Off A British Carrier Emerges

The footage purportedly shows the pilot ejecting as the fighter jet nosedives off the end of the ski-jump takeoff ramp. While we can’t at this point confirm its authenticity, a video has emerged apparently showing the last moments of the British F-35B Lightning stealth jet that crashed while operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The vessel was underway in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this month. The footage appears to be in line with previous unconfirmed reports that the pilot tried to abort the takeoff but ran out of deck and was forced to eject during the November 17 incident, which is still under investigation. You can read our original coverage of the accident here.
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prison gun battle leaves 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador – A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in...
