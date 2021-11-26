ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYT: Legendary composer Steven Sondheim has died

By CNN
 3 days ago
Legendary composer Steven Sondheim died at the age of...

Bangor Daily News

American musical composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the man behind some of America’s most well-known musicals, has died at the age of 91. Sondheim died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut on Friday, the New York Times reported. Sondheim was the composer and lyricist of a number of the nation’s most popular musicals, including “West...
WBOY 12 News

Broadway icon, lyricist behind ‘West Side Story’ Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

NEW YORK — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told […]
FOX59

Perfectionist. Genius. Icon. That was Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2010, the year he turned 80, Stephen Sondheim had to endure a public fuss when a Broadway theater was being renamed in his honor. At a ceremony outside the 1,055-seat auditorium on West 43rd Street, the composer looked sheepish by the time he got to the podium following gushing words […]
Variety

Geoffrey Johnson, Casting Director of ‘Cats’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Dies at 91

Geoffrey Johnson, the casting director for “Cats” and “Les Miserables,” died Friday in New York City at the age of 91, Variety has confirmed. The cause was respiratory failure. In a career that spanned decades, Johnson worked with Broadway legends such as Hal Prince, Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Merrick and Noël Coward. It was Coward who gave Johnson an early break, selecting him to be a stage manager for the Broadway production of “Sail Away,” a 1961 musical that was a key stepping stone in the career of another theater luminary, Elaine Stritch. Johnson became a close friend of Coward, serving as his...
