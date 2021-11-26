Two minors hospitalized following ATV accident in Riverside County

HOMELAND (CNS) — Two minors were sent to the hospital, one via helicopter, after an ATV rollover accident in Homeland on Friday.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the accident at 1:24 p.m. in the area of Juniper Flats Road and Highway 74.

Emergency responders arrived on scene to find two juveniles who sustained injuries in the crash.

One juvenile received serious injuries and was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital. The other sustained moderate injuries and was transported via ground ambulance.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

