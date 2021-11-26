ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Two minors hospitalized following ATV accident in Riverside County

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAf5w_0d7fpD7h00

HOMELAND (CNS) — Two minors were sent to the hospital, one via helicopter, after an ATV rollover accident in Homeland on Friday.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the accident at 1:24 p.m. in the area of Juniper Flats Road and Highway 74.

Emergency responders arrived on scene to find two juveniles who sustained injuries in the crash.

One juvenile received serious injuries and was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital. The other sustained moderate injuries and was transported via ground ambulance.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Homeland, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
City
Homeland, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Accident#Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy