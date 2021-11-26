ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Stuttgart beats Mainz on Silas' return to end winless streak

Yuma Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa returned from a long injury layoff to help see out a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday. Goals from Borna Sosa and Hiroki Ito earned Stuttgart its first win in seven games across all competitions and its first in...

www.yumasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Badgers Shutout by Clarkson, Winless Streak Extends to Seven

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Badgers dropped a physical non-conference affair to Clarkson 3-0 on Saturday to run their winless streak to seven games. Wisconsin did manage 31 shots in the game. including 11 each in the second and third periods. Clarkson Goalie Ethan Haider managed to stop each one.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silas Wamangituka
Person
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Person
Borna Sosa
AFP

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award. - Putellas succeeds Rapinoe - This is just the third year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Putellas following in the footsteps of Norway's Ada Hegerberg, winner in 2018, and the United States' 2019 World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe.
UEFA
newschain

Crewe end winless run by beating fellow strugglers Gillingham

Chris Long’s first-half finish and a stoppage-time effort from Tommy Lowery secured Crewe their first win in 11 League One games as they beat fellow strugglers Gillingham 2-0. Long struck from close range in the 11th minute before Lowery sealed victory late on to claim the hosts just a second...
SOCCER
AFP

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle to hand Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager. Steven Gerrard made it two wins out of two as Aston Villa boss with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless. Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool -- including one goal after just 97 seconds -- to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon on Merseyside. Liverpool's third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham lifted them to second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Bayern Munich#Congolese#Japanese#Var
kingstonthisweek.com

Gananoque Islanders snap four-game winless streak

The home-ice Ganonoque Islanders outscored the Maxville Mustangs 4-2 in the second period to open a 5-4 lead and then withstood a barrage of shots in the third to claim a 6-4 Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League victory on Saturday night. Maxville outshot the Islanders 18-5 in the third period...
NHL
Yuma Daily Sun

Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses started a league match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad on Saturday. It was later called off just after halftime. With two fewer players, Belenenses was soon trailing. Benfica scored all goals in the 7-0...
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Rockets beat Bulls 118-113 to end 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON -- Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Ottumwa Courier

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina. Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women's award for an...
UEFA
Yuma Daily Sun

Messi assists help PSG top Saint-Etienne; Neymar injured

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi had three assists in a 3-1 win over 10-man Saint-Etienne on Sunday to help Paris Saint-Germain extend its lead atop the French league to 12 points but the victory was marred by an injury to star striker Neymar. The Brazil forward was stretchered off in...
SOCCER
BBC

Brentford end winless run to pile pressure on Benitez

Winless in seven games. Five defeats in their last six in the Premier League. A Merseyside derby against high-flying Liverpool to come in midweek. The pressure continues to build on Everton manager Rafael Benitez, whose toothless side were unable to make their second-half superiority count as they slipped to 14th in the table with defeat at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy